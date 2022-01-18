The Campbell County High School boys basketball team fell to 3-7 on the season with a pair of losses in the Sacred Hoops/Campbell Lending Group High School Classic tournament this weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota.
The Camels lost to Rapid City Stevens 79-57 on Friday and 72-64 to Rapid City Central on Saturday.
Against Stevens, the Camels dug an early hole and trailed 20-12 after the first quarter. Stevens extended its lead to 20 points going into halftime and held the lead for the final two quarters to seal the win.
On Saturday, Campbell County battled with Central through all four quarters but ultimately came up short in the loss. The Camels overcame a 12-point deficit after the first quarter to trim Central’s lead to five but couldn’t consistently hit shots to take the lead.
