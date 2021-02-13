The Campbell County High School boys basketball team lost to Cheyenne East 76-58 on the road Saturday afternoon, dropping the team to 8-6 on the season.
The Camels trailed the Thunderbirds by just six points after the first quarter, but Cheyenne East slowly began to pull away and took a 38-24 lead into halftime. Campbell County battled back and came to within 10 points of East, but the Camels were outscored 23-15 in the final quarter to close out the contest.
Leading in scoring for the Camels was senior Luke Hladky with 28 points, followed by senior Gabe Gibson with 11, junior Jason Fink with eight, senior Tanner Lemm with seven and senior Jefferson Neary with four. Senior Graedyn Buell led the Thunderbirds with 27 points.
Cheyenne East came into the game ranked No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings while Campbell County recently lost its No. 5 spot in the rankings to Laramie.
After a big double overtime win over No. 3-ranked Cheyenne Central Friday night, the Camels come out of the weekend with a split and will look to make up some ground in the conference standings with games against Kelly Walsh and Sheridan next weekend.
Campbell County will host Sheridan at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before traveling to Casper to play the Trojans at 1 p.m. Saturday.
