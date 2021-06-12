The Post 42 American Legion baseball team split a pair of games with West Fargo of North Dakota on Saturday night at Hladky Memorial Stadium. Gillette won game one 4-3 before losing 6-5 in extra innings.
The Roughriders won game one in walk-off style off a Cory Schilling sacrifice fly that scored Joey Sturdevant in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jason Fink had two RBIs at the plate while Zane Eliason drove in one.
Gillette led 1-0 through four innings but Fargo scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-1 lead. After the Roughriders scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, Schilling's sacrifice fly closed out the game at 4-3.
Nate Zimmershied earned the win in relief by throwing two innings and allowing no runs and no hits while striking out three. Fink got the no-decision after pitching five innings and allowing three earned runs while racking up eight strikeouts.
In game two, the Roughriders had a 5-4 lead going into the seventh inning but the Patriots were able to plate a run in the top of the inning. Gillette was unable to score in the bottom half to send the game to extra innings.
Fargo scored in the top of the eighth on a passed ball to take a 6-5 lead and shut out the Roughriders in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.
Eighth grader Mason Drube led the team with two RBIs at the plate while Matt Newlin, Sturdevant and Fink each drove in one run apiece.
Leighton Holden pitched five innings and allowed three runs on nine hits and struck out four but got a no decision from the start. The Roughriders were out-hit 12-10 in game two.
Post 42 (30-15) will return to the field Wednesday on the road against Jackson for a doubleheader before playing in a tournament in Jackson next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.