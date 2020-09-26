Wenett Martin’s a winner.
Anyone meeting the Thunder Basin High School volleyball coach for the first time can sense that.
Although Martin couldn’t care less about personal accolades or career coaching statistics, her husband is the opposite.
“This is really hard for her because she is super humble,” Ryan Martin said. “She doesn’t even know her stats or records or any of that.
“I keep it and I like to pull it out and embarrass her by throwing out what she has done.”
The most recent “embarrassment” was reaching 400 career coaching wins, which she did Sept. 5.
Martin is now in her 17th year as a head coach after starting at Class 2A Wright High School in 2004. There, she accumulated a 321-168 record. But Ryan said that number is even more impressive because Wright was playing 3A and 4A teams on its schedule about 40% of the time.
Reaching the 400-win plateau wasn’t all smooth sailing for Martin, who is now recognized as one of Wyoming’s top prep volleyball coaches.
“I really had some growing pains those first few years,” Martin said. “My second year we went to state and we broke .500 (winning percentage) and that was good, but my first year we didn’t even break .500.”
The adversity of struggling to find her rhythm at the varsity level nearly derailed her coaching career before it had really even begun. But as she teaches her players, persistence wins out.
“Just like any young coach, I had self doubts. I thought maybe I’m just not good at this,” Martin said. “I remember thinking that I love the game but is that enough?”
The doubt didn’t last long.
While Martin focused on improving her team, her husband focused on keeping track of the statistics. Her accomplishments in Wright through 13 seasons include:
- Six-time Northeast Conference Coach of the Year
- Four-time 2A Coach of the Year
- Two-time Wyoming Coaching Association Coach of t
- he Year
- Region 7 Coach of the Year
- Seven-time Northeast Conference champions
- Four state championships in nine finals appearances
When it was decided that the Campbell County School District would open a second comprehensive high school, Martin applied for the head coaching job, but didn’t expect to get it.
“Honestly, I just applied,” Martin said. “I thought, ‘Well, we’ll see what happens,’ but I really didn’t think I would get the job.”
She won again.
Since beginning the Bolts Class 4A program in 2017, Martin has a 83-38 record.
In those first three seasons, Thunder Basin won two conference titles and made three state tournament appearances. Her first two years were fourth place finishes while last year was a runner-up finish after losing to Casper Kelly Walsh in the fifth set of the state finals.
Going into the weekend, her official career coaching record is 404-206.
“I had these kids come here and take a leap of faith with a new school and a new coach and I got lucky,” Martin said about her early success at the Class 4A level.
“I got some of those kids to bite,” she said. “When I came here I didn’t know how we were going to do. I don’t look at are we going to win state or not. I just look at as, ‘This is where we’re at and this is where I want to be.’”
While her husband is a numbers guy, he knows that’s not why Martin is drawn to coaching. His wife loves the game of volleyball, but she also loves the girls she coaches.
When asked about her favorite part of the job, Martin took a long pause. She wanted to get the wording just right.
“A lot of people would think it would be about winning and all that, but it’s actually the closeness that I have with these kids,” she said. “It’s the kids that come back. We go to state and I have several kids that I had coached before that intentionally came to state to support Thunder Basin because I was the coach.
“Even if I coached them in Wright, it’s the fact that they cared enough about me to come and support me. And that was a big deal to me.”
In her career, Martin has coached 66 all-conference players, 36 all-state players, six Wyoming players of the year and has had 16 girls go on to play volleyball in college, Ryan said.
Two of those players who went on to play in college, Jaysie Thomas and Kylee Tresch, have nothing but good things to say about their former coach and now lifelong friend.
“I think the biggest difference (between Martin and other coaches) is she doesn’t really build the program,” Thomas said. “She mostly builds the people. It’s such a family dynamic where she focuses on building the people and it all kind of just comes together.”
Though Thomas and Tresch both played under Martin from 2012-15 in Wright, Thomas has had a special opportunity to continue to watch because Martin coaches her little sister at Thunder Basin. Ellie Thomas, a junior at TBHS, moved to Gillette to attend Thunder Basin, Jaysie said.
“It’s been really cool and really unique to get to watch (Ellie) grow up and grow as a player under Martin in the Thunder Basin program,” Jaysie said. “It’s been cool seeing Martin coach firsthand and then seeing it from a supportive role.”
Tresch, who said Martin instilled a sisterhood that created lifelong friends with her former teammates and coach, credits Martin for her passion to become a volleyball coach herself.
“She is someone I still look up to as a coach today,” Tresch said. “She’s very humble and she might not make a big deal out of the 400 wins, but I couldn’t be any more happy for her and proud for her. I know the other girls feel the same way.”
While Martin pushes her players on the court, she doesn’t let them falter in the classroom.
In the short history of the academic all-state award, Martin has had 196 kids earn the designation, which includes 107 in the last three years at Thunder Basin. The number shouldn’t be misleading toward Wright, Ryan said, because the school had a much smaller volleyball program.
“Whenever I talk to people about her, she’s my favorite coach that I’ve ever had in any sport throughout my entire life,” Tresch said. “She’s not somebody that only builds relationships with you, but she’s compassionate and cares about you and makes sure you’re giving your best effort in every single aspect of your life.
“If anything were to happen, she’s there for you. If you call her and talk to her, she’ll be there for you.”
Tresch knows that Martin doesn’t like attention, especially for her own accomplishments. Still, she believes her former coach deserves it.
“I don’t think she’s gotten the credit she deserves,” Tresch said. “It’s kind of hard coming from a small school, but she’s someone that has been such a big influence on so many of us.
“She’s someone that I wholeheartedly believe deserves to have this recognized. She has worked so hard and is an amazing human being.”
Jaysie said she feels nothing but gratitude for her former coach.
“Because of you, I didn’t give up,” she said. “Sometimes it just takes that one person.”
While current and former players, as well as a supportive husband, are all proud of Martin’s accomplishments, Thunder Basin’s coach has her sights set on the current season.
“I seriously don’t focus on the past, I focus on the here and now,” Martin said. “I think if you’re always looking in the rearview mirror and say, ‘Hey, look what I did, high-five me,’ you’re going to find yourself not getting better.”
The Bolts are ranked No. 2 in the latest WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings.
“Always looking ahead, I always try to live by that philosophy,” Martin said. “I didn’t even know I had 400 wins.”
Martin also isn’t concerned about wins 401, 402, 500 or 1,000.
Martin just cares about the kids.
