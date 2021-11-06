The Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team finished third at the Class 4A state meet Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center. Thunder Basin finished eighth as a team.
The Camels won three individual events and two relays. Senior Berkeley Christensen won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 7.56 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.62.
Christensen's mark in the 100-yard butterfly broke the state record of 56.01 set in 2010.
Camel junior Skye Rehard won a state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:05.95.
In the relays, Campbell County's team of Allison Granat, Ryann Drube, Rehard and Christensen won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.94 and Granat, Rehard, Christensen and Haily Creary won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:38.35.
Also for Campbell County, Granat finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (53.80), Zoe Gallion finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.20), Granat finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.38), Drube finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.46) and seventh in the 200-yard individual medley (2:14.85), Creary tied for third in the 50-yard freestyle (25.35) and finished ninth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.13), Jaisley Mathes finished 10th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:48.92) and Cydney Pfaff finished 12th in the 50-yard freestyle (26.70).
The Camels' team of Gallion, Drube, Creary and Pfaff finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:45.92.
For Thunder Basin, Madi Zach finished tied for third in the 50-yard freestyle (25.35) and finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (55.67) and Hailey Walter finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:34.27). In diving, Ellee Greene finished 10th (335.20), Maleah Cope finished 11th (331.25) and Brooke Zipperian finished 12th (317.55).
In relays, Thunder Basin's team of Zach, Walter, Cope and Izzy Sullivan finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.15 and Zach, Walter, Sullivan and Lela Pownall finished ninth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:58.52.
Laramie won the team title with a score of 325, followed by Cheyenne Central (222), Campbell County (215.5), Kelly Walsh (134), Sheridan (115), Rock Springs (86), Jackson (85), Thunder Basin (71.5), Cheyenne South (69), Cheyenne East (31), Evanston (23) and Natrona County (4).
It was Laramie's fifth consecutive state championship as a team, according to WyoPrep.com.
For more on the state meet, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Tuesday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.