The Campbell County High School boys basketball team lost 68-58 to Cheyenne South on the road Friday night.
The Camels fell behind early with a 19-13 deficit after the first quarter before the Bison were able to extend the lead to 37-26 going into the locker room at halftime. In the second half, Campbell County tied the game 44-44 but South was able to score a layup with 1.5 seconds left to reclaim the lead going into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter, Campbell County was able to stay within striking distance but ultimately fell 68-58 to fall to 3-11 on the season.
Senior Austin Crimm led the Camels in scoring with 19 points, followed by senior Kody Kline with 13, senior Logan Dymond with 11 and senior Jason Fink with nine.
The Camels will return to the court for another road matchup this weekend. Campbell County will play Laramie at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
