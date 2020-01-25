The Thunder Basin and Campbell County swimming and diving teams hosted Laramie and Casper-Kelly Walsh high schools on Friday. The Camels took on Laramie and the Bolts faced Kelly Walsh, but the visitors won on both occasions.
Campbell County had four winners and also won one of the relay races, but the size of Laramie’s team led it to a 140-54 win. Corte Christensen led the way for the Camels with wins in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
The other CCHS winners on the day were Eli Andrews in the 200 freestyle and Caden Morton in the 100 backstroke.
The Bolts didn’t fare any better against Kelly Walsh and lost 179-65. Thunder Basin had three winners on the day.
Isaiah Haliburton continued his winning form on the diving board by grabbing first place with 242 points. In the pool, the winners were Caleb Carsrud in the 100 butterfly and Spencer Gauthier in the 500 freestyle.
The Bolts and Camels will swap opponents on Saturday, as TBHS faces Laramie and CCHS takes on Kelly Walsh. The meet is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
