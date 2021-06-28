Three Gillette junior high rodeo competitors placed in the finals at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo this past week in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tyson Schmelzle placed seventh with a score of 65 points in bareback steer riding. He qualified for the short-go with a score of 64, which was good for third place in his first performance and a score of 61, and sixth place in his second performance.
Also competing in the finals from Gillette was Rickie Jo Rourke, who placed fourth in barrel racing with a time of 15.49. Rourke qualified for the finals by placing third with a time of 15.58 in her first performance and fourth with a time of 15.807 in her second-go.
Rourke also competed in breakaway, goat tying and ribbon roping, but didn't qualify for the finals in those events.
Caitlin Moore of Wright placed 11th in the breakaway finals with a time of 10.72. Her first performance earned her a sixth place with a time of 3.7 and her second performance was a fourth place effort in 4.2.
Moore also competed in goat tying, pole bending and barrel racing.
Other rodeo competitors from Gillette were Denton Mackey, who competed in boys breakaway, Jace Rourke in boys goat tying and tie-down roping and Ava Reno in ribbon roping.
