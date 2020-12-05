The 2019-20 basketball season ended in disappointment for both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school girls teams, but not for the same reasons.
The Bolts season ended with the abrupt cancellation of the Class 4A State Basketball Championships in March because of COVID-19.
Like most of the other teams who qualified for the state tournament, the Bolts were forced back onto their bus back to Gillette without playing a game. Thunder Basin was never given a chance to defend its state title from the year before, ending the season at 20-6.
Campbell County’s season ended before the state tournament was even supposed to begin. CCHS failed to qualify for state with two losses at the regional tournament.
It was the first time in head coach Mitch Holst’s 20 seasons at Campbell County his team did not qualify for state. It was also the first time the Camels did not reach the tournament since 1989.
In those 30 years, Campbell County won 17 state titles and made it to the championship game 22 times. Along the way, 12 Camels have earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors, which represents the best player in Wyoming.
Finishing with an 8-16 record and a missed playoff appearance, Campbell County enters the new season with a fire to return to historic form.
Holst enters his 27th season coaching at Campbell County and his 21st as head coach. On the other side of town, Thunder Basin is welcoming a new face at the helm of the program.
A new direction
While Campbell County enters the season with one of the most tenured head coaches in the state, Thunder Basin will be led by first-year coach LeeAnn Cox. The Havre, Montana, native played her college ball at Eastern Montana College, which is now Montana State University Billings.
Cox took over for Braidi Lutgen, who retired after winning 4A East Conference Coach of the Year last season for the second time in her three years at TBHS. Cox has coached at Rocky Mountain College, Billings Senior High School and Twin Spruce Junior High School.
This year will be Cox’s first at the high school varsity level.
“The program has already established itself in the state as a great program,” Cox said. “I feel like I’m walking right into a pretty good situation.”
Something Cox will use to her advantage early in the season is the confidence and leadership of seven seniors. Her focus in practice so far has been balancing the fundamentals of the game with a new playbook and coaching style.
Having seven seniors is going to lead Cox into making some tough decisions about who starts, but the Bolts’ up-tempo offense should provide several opportunities for players to see the court coming off the bench.
Since opening in 2017, Thunder Basin was third at state in its first year before winning the state championship in the 2018-19 season. Last year, Thunder Basin was upset in the regional tournament but was the No. 1-ranked team in the state for most of the year.
After the state tournament was canceled, the Bolts were fan-voted as the 2020 4A state champions in a poll on WyoPrep.com. While the poll was just for fun and awarded no trophies or any true titles, the results were a testament to how confident the team was going into the state tournament last season.
Among the top returners for the Bolts is Sydney Solem, who earned all-state honors as a junior last year. Solem averaged 8.7 points a game to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Solem said the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s state tournament cancellation gave her a new attitude about the game of basketball.
“It’s just made me realize you can’t take anything for granted,” Solem said. “Every time we step out on the court we have to be thinking that it could be the last game we ever play.
“You have to think, ‘This could be it, so let’s give it our all.’”
Solem was third for the Bolts in scoring behind fellow all-state selection Jersie Taylor, who graduated, and Gabby Drube, now a senior.
Drube led the team in rebounds with 118 and shot a solid 45% from 2-point range. Her best game of the season came against Green River on Jan. 17 where she scored a season-high 19 points on 88% shooting.
The seven seniors will work together to lead in the locker room, rather than having just one or two vocal leaders who stick out the most, Drube said.
“All of us will be leaders all the time,” she said. “All of us are going to lead this team together.”
In total, Thunder Basin has 20 girls between the varsity and JV squads.
Defense wins championship
While Cox said the offense will come along as the season progresses, her No. 1 priority the first few weeks of practice has been creating a defense the rest of the teams in the state dread facing.
Part of that mentality will be from picking up where the Bolts left off last season when they led 4A with 24.6 forced turnovers a game.
“There’s been a huge emphasis on defense since the school opened,” Solem said. “Defense truly wins you games. You don’t have to be the best shooter if you work hard on defense.”
Thunder Basin allowed 46.8 points per game to opponents, which was 11th of the 16 4A schools. The best way to win basketball games is to keep the ball out of your own net, Cox said.
“You have to be able to play defense,” Cox said. “The offense will come, but I always start with preaching defense.”
Expectations for her first year as the coach of the Bolts aren’t any different for Cox. Winning a state championship is the standard.
“Our goal is always to finish at the top,” Cox said. “Our goal is always going to be to win a state championship. Every single year, that has to be the goal.”
Cox is ready to watch her players suit up for the first time Friday for the season-home opener. versus Evanston at 7 p.m. Friday night.
“I lay down every night and my mind just starts going there,” Cox said. “We’re all just super excited to get started.”
Camels want redemption
The Camels pride themselves on hard work and integrity, and Holst has been working to right the ship during a COVID-19 affected offseason.
A large factor in Campbell County’s 8-16 finish and early exit in the regional tournament was the team’s 15th ranked defense. While the Camels were fifth in points scored at 48 points per game, the defense gave up an average of 56 points.
“Last season, we definitely let other teams average too many points against us,” said senior Liv Castellanos. “That was a big reason we didn’t make our goal of getting to state last year. All of our games we lost between 8-10 points and our defense was a big factor.”
Scoring was rarely the problem for Campbell County last season. The Camels will return last year’s leading scorer and the team’s lone all-state selection, senior Shaelea Milliron.
Milliron averaged 11 points a game and led the team in free throw attempts, going 68-114 at the line. She also led the team defensively with 47 steals.
“Our primary focus has to be on defense,” Milliron said. “But also as a whole, we just need to all get in the same mindset. We all need to have a willingness to compete and to work hard and to play the Camel way that I think we can.”
A large part of the Camels success in the past has been leadership from upperclassmen, a role Milliron and Castellanos hope to take on for their teammates. Going into their final seasons at Campbell County, Holst will rely on their senior leadership to push some of the younger girls to want to win.
“I want to lead by example. I want my teammates to see that when you work hard and put in the time and you’re willing to compete, that’s how success blooms,” Milliron said. “I want to focus on what I can do, but also not try to do everything on my own.
“This is a team sport and I have four girls out there that can help with find that success.”
A new era
Holst doesn’t care much about winning streaks or how many years in a row Campbell County had made the state tournament. The only thing the longtime coach remembers about last year is missing the team’s goal.
“It does a disservice to last year’s team to blame them (for the state tournament appearance streak ending),” Holst said. “They had nothing to do with that most of those years, so don’t pin that on them that they have to start a new one.”
Rather than focus on what he’s accomplished in prior years, Holst is going into the season to ensure his team is mentally and physically tough enough to make a deep playoff run come March.
The Camels’ most recent state title came in 2018, when Milliron and Castellanos were freshmen. Now trying to lead Campbell County’s varsity team, Milliron said the expectations are high not only to make the tournament, but to bring back hardware.
“I feel like it’s just our turn,” Milliron said. “You can see that the expectation is there. There’s no room to get lackadaisical. We have to go into the gym with a purpose every single day.”
Advantage on the bench
Both Castellanos and Milliron think they have the upper hand on other teams because of the experience Holst brings to the Camel bench.
“We’re a lucky group to be coached by someone who knows the game so well,” Milliron said. “He’s determined to win and I love having a coach that you can tell wants to win as bad as you.”
The advantage of having a head coach entering his 21st season at the school is felt off the court as well, Castellanos said. His ability to build relationships and to push players to better themselves is one of his most valuable assets.
“Whatever he says, I do,” Castellanos said. “I trust him and he trusts me. Whether he wants to admit that or not is on him, but he trusts me.”
Campbell County’s season will tip-off at home versus Scottsbluff (Nebraska) at 7 p.m. Friday night.
