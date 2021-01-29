The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school boys basketball teams battled back and forth Friday night, but the Bolts were able to pull away late in the fourth quarter to take the first cross-town matchup of the season 67-58 Friday night.
The game was a showcase of the shooting abilities from both Gillette schools, with a total of 15 3-pointers being made from both sides. The Camels took a 31-28 leading going into halftime and the teams remained deadlocked 43-43 at the end of the third quarter.
The Bolts started the fourth quarter hot and built a 15-0 run to take a 51-43 lead that Thunder Basin would hold onto the rest of the contest.
"We knew it was tight in the third quarter and we knew we had to pull forward," TBHS junior Deegan Williams said. "Defensively we did a good job on Luke (Hladky) and made him take some tough shots.
"In the second half we played at the pace we wanted to."
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was junior Deegan Williams with 17 points, followed by Andre Felton and Ryan Baker with 15 apiece, McKale Holte with 10 and Ethan Cox with five.
The win was as good bounce back from last weekend's home loss to Sheridan, Williams said. The Bolts improved to 8-3 and 2-1 in conference play.
"We have one of the best quads in the state," Williams said. "These conference games are tough and everyone of them is big."
For Campbell County, senior Luke Hladky led the way again by scoring a team-high 30 points. Behind Hladky was Austin Robertson with 12, Jefferson Neary with eight and Tanner Lemm and Gabe Gibson with four each.
The loss drops the Camels to 6-4 and 1-2 in conference play.
Both teams will take the rest of the weekend off before returning to the court Friday. The Bolts will host Laramie while the Camels host Cheyenne South at 7:30 pm. Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.