Thunder Basin’s start to Saturday’s game was reminiscent of Friday night’s 21-point win over No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central.
The Bolts girls basketball team opened on a 13-2 run, this time en route to an 81-65 win over No. 2 Cheyenne East on their home court.
“We came with the same mentality (as last night), did great on defense,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “Having the right mentality to start the game is huge and just taking over from the get-go.”
Due to an East comeback effort in the fourth, the Bolts only outscored the Thunderbirds by a point in the second half, which made their quick start even more vital.
TBHS continued its tenacious defense from the previous night and used a committee of players to take the early lead over the Thunderbirds. The Bolts forced seven turnovers in the first quarter, most of them in the first four minutes, and five players scored on the way to a 21-10 lead going into the second quarter.
Senior Molly Strub kicked off the TBHS scoring with a pair of free throws 30 seconds into the second quarter, then she, senior Jersie Taylor and juniors Gabby Drube and Sydney Solem all scored in the paint over the next three minutes to grab a 10-1 lead.
The next nine points for the Bolts all came from and-one layups, as Solem, Taylor and junior Brady Diemling all finished through contact, then converted the extra free throws to make it 19-5.
After closing the gap to 21-10 to end the first quarter, East fought back to within seven points at 27-20 with 5:04 left. But the Bolts used a combination of good free throw and 3-point shooting to pull away again.
They answered with a 9-2 run, started by Solem making four free throws and Hladky adding a pair. The next six points came from behind the arc, as Breckyn Hamlin and Payton McGraw made 3s on back-to-back possessions to make it 36-24.
The Bolts went into halftime leading 41-26 and continued to score at a brisk rate in the third quarter, outpacing Cheyenne East 22-16 to further extend the lead. The closest East came in the third was 16 points when senior Ky Buell, the state’s leading scorer, hit a 3-pointer to make it 50-34 with 4:20 left.
That triggered some back-and-forth action. Senior Molly Strub hit a 3-pointer in answer, then East replied with a 3, then TBHS junior Brooke Conklin nailed a triple just off the bench to make it 59-40 with two minutes remaining.
Solem scored the final four points of the quarter and the Bolts went into the fourth with a commanding 63-42 lead. She also scored the first bucket of the third to make it a 25-point game, but then TBHS went through a dry stretch.
Buell had been held in check for most of the game, but she exploded for nine points in just over 90 seconds. The Bolts helped out by committing three turnovers and missing a couple of shots, which allowed East to go on a 13-0 run to close the gap to 65-55 with 5:21 left.
“It was almost a panic mode for a second,” Lutgen said. “It felt like we were playing from behind.”
The Bolts refocused, though, and righted the ship. Solem, who led the Bolts with 22 points, came up with a bucket to break the drought. Then Drube converted an and-one layup to cap a 7-0 run to regain control at 72-55 with 2:51 left.
“I think we all just looked at each other and were like, ‘We’re not letting them come back in this,’” Solem said. “They’re a good team, so they’re going to have runs.”
The rest of the game was evenly played, which suited the Bolts. Despite averaging more than 20 points a quarter, it was their defense that stood out for the second straight night.
Even though Buell finished with 28 points, including 14 in the fourth, most of her damage was done when it was almost too late. Thunder Basin made her take several tough shots and forced her into four first-half turnovers while pulling away early.
“I though Kate (Hladky) and Breckyn (Hamlin) really contained Buell and did an awesome job on her defensively,” Lutgen said. “Then everyone else did their job too. Our defensive rotation, I feel like they had to have felt like there was two people on them all the time.”
The one concern defensively for Lutgen was all the second-chance points her team gave up and she estimated about half of East’s points were scored off those opportunities.
That’s a detail that the Bolts will worry about next week in practice. But for now, they can celebrate a weekend that they thought they played the best basketball of the season thus far.
Friday, TBHS beat No. Cheyenne Central. Saturday, they beat No. 2 Cheyenne East, showing the state just who the defending state champs are.
“It feels super good. We knew they were tough teams coming into the games and this is the best we’ve played all year,” Taylor said. “We have the target on our back now and we kind of want that.”
