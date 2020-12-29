The Campbell County High School girls basketball team fell to 2-3 on the season with a 62-41 loss to Mitchell (South Dakota) Tuesday.
The Camels got down early in the contest and were unable to recover, going into halftime down 40-20. Mitchell shot 74% from the field in the first half.
Mitchell would hold the 20-point lead the rest of the game, leading by as much as 27 points in the third quarter.
Junior Maddie Jacobson led the Camels in scoring with 14 points on 6-8 shooting from the field. Sophomore Maddie Robertson had nine points on three 3-pointers while seniors Liv Castellanos and Shaelea Milliron added seven and five points respectively.
Campbell County will look to bounce back going into day two of the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament. The Camels will face Harrisburg (South Dakota) at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
