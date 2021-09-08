The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school girls swimming and diving teams swam at home for the first time this season against Laramie on Friday. The Camels and Bolts both also traveled to Casper for the Kelly Walsh Invitational on Saturday.
In Gillette, Campbell County won nine of the twelve events. Seven individual Camels won events as well as two relay teams.
Campbell County lost by just one point to Laramie 93-92 while the Bolts lost 150-32.
Senior Berkeley Christensen won two events for the Camels including the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 57.32 seconds and the 500-yard freestyle at 5:30.46. Allison Granat also won two events including the 100-yard backstroke at 1:04.07 and the 100-yard freestyle at 56.55.
Syke Rehard won the 200-yard individual medley at 2:19.50, Haily Creary won the 5-yard freestyle at 25.98 and Ryann Drube won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:13.75.
In relays, Campbell County's team of Granat, Rehard, Drube and Creary won the 200-yard medley relay at 1:58.89 and Drube, Christensen, Creary and Zoe Gallion won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:44.89.
The Campbell County girls finished in third place at the Kelly Walsh Invitational on Saturday while the Bolts finished sixth. Laramie won the event with a score of 608, followed by Cheyenne Central (511), Campbell County (312), Kelly Walsh (277), Douglas (194), Thunder Basin (124) and Natrona County (9).
The Camels won four events in Casper, including two individual events and two relays.
Christensen won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:16.03 and the 100-yard butterfly at 1:00.57 while the team of Granat, Christensen, Rehard and Gallion won the 200-yard medley relay at 1:54.24 and the team of Creary, Gallion, Granat and Cydney Pfaff won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:47.56.
Both the Camels and the Bolts will return to the pool for the 4A Duals on Friday and Saturday in Cheyenne and Laramie.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin will swim at 4 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne and 8 a.m. Saturday in Laramie.
