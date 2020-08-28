Junior quarterback Ryan Baker will be tested early in his second varsity start.
That’s because the Thunder Basin High School football team doesn’t have the luxury of being ranked No. 1 and the favorite in Friday's season opener.
Baker, who was named the starting quarterback Monday, said he expects to see heavy pressure and stacked boxes when the No. 5-ranked Bolts face preseason No. 2 Cheyenne East.
“With me being an inexperienced quarterback and in my first year, we expect man coverage and them to bring pressure,” Baker said. “I think the key for us is just executing the simple stuff.”
Everyone on the team will try to make Baker’s start go as smoothly as possible. It begins by establishing the run game with senior running back Jaxon Pikula.
Baker said Pikula, who finished last season with nearly 1,200 rushing yards, makes his job “10 times easier.” Teams have no choice but to respect his run game.
“It’s amazing to have Jaxon back there,” Baker said.
Coach Trent Pikula said his play calling also will be tailored to Baker’s strengths. That’ll mean quick reads, play-action and run-pass options — the last of which are some of Baker’s favorite plays because of his mobility.
“It’s important for us to get our run game going. If we do that, they’ll commit more guys to the run and we can hit them with the play action and our RPO stuff,” coach Pikula said. “Our goal offensively is to let the game come to Ryan.”
Baker got his first taste of meaningful varsity action last year in the playoffs against this same Thunderbird team, which is returning nine of its defensive starters from last year.
In some areas, Thunder Basin’s defensive game plan will mirror Cheyenne East’s. The Thunderbirds will be led by four-year starting quarterback Graedyn Buell and coach Pikula said applying pressure is key to containing him.
Buell had a season for the record books last year, throwing for 35 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. The goal for the TBHS defense is to get to Buell early and often.
“He’s a very experienced guy. But every time we’ve played him, when we’re able to get to him and get him moving is when we’ve had success,” coach Pikula said. “Our front seven has the ability to get a lot of movement up front and get after the quarterback.
“That’s what we have to do to get him a little uncomfortable in the pocket, and obviously, he’s a seasoned quarterback. He’s seen everything.”
Thunder Basin boasts a secondary with two returning starters to go up against Buell. Jaxon Pikula started the first part of last season before moving strictly to offense. Senior Andre Felton was the starting nickel corner.
Baker said he has mixed feelings about playing such a good team in the first week. But he’d rather start this way than against a team the Bolts would beat by 50.
“We’ve never really started out with an East or Sheridan or something like that. There’s some pros and cons. We have to come out with our A game. We know that,” Baker said. “But also, if we come out and punch them in the mouth, that’s kind of a statement for the rest of the state.”
Moreover, it doesn’t matter too much who the Bolts play. They’re just happy to be out on the field again Friday night.
That was a big question mark for much of the offseason and the Bolts are thankful opening night is only a few hours.
“It’s huge. For a long time there was a lot of doubt whether we’d be having our first practice, let alone our first game,” coach Pikula said. “We’re going to cherish every game we get and go out and play our tails off and hopefully get a win.”
TBHS volleyball heads to Cheyenne
The TBHS volleyball team, which is coming off a runner-up finish at state volleyball, will have a busy Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts have a three-game slate ahead of them and will face Rock Springs, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central. Just like last year in the first few weeks, TBHS coach Wenett Martin isn’t extremely worried about wins and losses.
She’s more focused on finding lineups that will work later in the season. There also will be more tinkering than usual with senior Elsa Clark out for the first week.
Martin said all three opponents will be tough challenges. But she added that a lot of times, the biggest challenges in the first week are simple things, like players knowing their proper positions.
“This first tournament, we’re going to go play and we’re going to tinker with some things,” Martin said. “That’s how I started off Week 1 last year, too. We kind of tinkered with things to see what they would look like.
“It’s early. We just want to go play and I’m excited. … I’m not losing sleep over how we play this weekend. It’s what can we do and how can we grow from here.”
TBHS XC opens up in Green River
The Thunder Basin cross-country team opens the season with a six-hour bus ride for a meet in Green River.
The meet, which will be held in two parts Friday and Saturday to meet Wyoming High School Activity Association guidelines, will start for the Bolts at 9 a.m. Saturday. TBHS was only allowed 10 runners from the boys and girls team each, which is about what coach Terri Hinkel expected.
The Bolts have impressed Hinkel so far, and she said they have been “working their butts off” in practice. She has a lot of optimism heading into the first meet.
“I do have high expectations, because they’ve been working so hard and I’m really excited to see where we’re going to be,” Hinkel said. “I’m really, really proud of them for how hard they’re working and it’s been miserably hot.”
Girls swimming and diving plays host
The TBHS girls swimming and diving team will start the season in their home pool Friday afternoon at the Rec Center before finishing up at the Campbell County Aquatics Center on Saturday morning.
Friday’s meet will be a series of relay races and then the four teams will compete in the Gillette Pentathlon (five events) on Saturday.
The Bolts have several new swimmers on the team this year, more than coach Jade Moser expected. That bodes well for the future, but for now, they’ll be leaning on the team’s lone senior, Anna Talbott.
