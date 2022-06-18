Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school athletes finished the 2021-22 school year strong during the spring sports season.
Nineteen Bolts and 10 Camels earned all-state honors between softball, boys soccer, girls soccer and outdoor track and field. Athletes for boys soccer, girls soccer and softball are voted on by coaches in the Wyoming Coaches Association and track and field athletes are named all-state automatically after a top 2 individual finish at state or as a part of a state-champion relay team.
Thunder Basin brought home two state championship trophies on the same day last month. The Bolts girls soccer program won its second state title in school history and the softball team won its first state championship in the sport’s second season as a sanctioned sport.
Here’s a recap of the spring sports season for both schools. This is part three of a three-part year-in-review series.
Girls soccer
The Bolts girls won their second state championship in the last three seasons with a 2-0 win over Rock Springs in the state championship game.
Thunder Basin finished with a final record of 18-0 and became the first team to finish undefeated in Class 4A history, coach Lyle Foster said. In the 18 games Thunder Basin played this year, the team outscored its opponents 74-4.
Five starters from the state-champion Bolts were named all-state by the WCA. Cena Carlson (forward), Brooke Dunham (forward), Alex Michael (midfielder), Sam Bonar (defender) and Caytlynn Garland (defender) all received the honor.
Carlson — who just finished her sophomore year at TBHS — was named all-state for the second straight season. Michael also earned the award for the second time in her final year at TBHS.
“You really can’t get much better than that,” Carlson said after the state championship win. “We had a brick wall keeper and a brick wall defense. We had midfielders who liked to play both offense and defense and we had forwards who liked to score. This is a really special team.”
Campbell County was eliminated in the first round of the Class 4A East regional tournament and finished with a 3-10-2 record. Twin sisters Averi and Aubry DeWine were named all-conference for defense and midfield respectively at the end of the season.
Softball
Thirteen teams from across the state participated in softball’s second season as a sanctioned high school sport this season. After Campbell County won the sport’s inaugural state title last season, Thunder Basin kept the trophy in Gillette by beating Cheyenne Central 12-2 in the state championship game.
Thunder Basin finished the season with a 25-4 record after going into the state tournament as the No. 2 seed from the East. Campbell County finished 19-10 and in third place at state after losing to Central in the semifinals.
Both teams had several players earn postseason awards at the conclusion of the spring season. Six Bolts and three Camels were voted to the all-state list by the WCA.
First-team all-state selections included Ella Partlow, Jaci Piercy, Lauren O’Loughlin and Macie Selfors for Thunder Basin and Natalie Clonch, Avery Gray and Lanae Kimbley for Campbell County. Clonch, Gray, Piercy and O’Loughlin all earned first-team all-state honors for the second straight season.
Thunder Basin’s Caitline Kaul was voted second-team all-state and Emma Kimberling was an all-state honorable mention. Both Kaul and Kimberling were first-team all-state selections a year ago.
Boys soccer
Three boys soccer players from Thunder Basin and one from Campbell County were named all-state this spring.
For the Bolts, forward Caleb Howell and midfielder Cade Ayers were both named all-state for the second straight season. Howell and Ayers were joined by teammate Riley Ringer who made the list for the first time as a defender.
Campbell County’s Ever Leyva was the team’s lone all-state selection. Leyva started the season as a forward but transitioned to the defensive line to earned all-state honors as a defender.
Thunder Basin went 0-2 at the state tournament to finish the season 6-11-2. Campbell County was eliminated by Thunder Basin in the first round of the regional tournament to finish the season 7-6-0-2.
Track and field
Six Camels and five Bolts earned all-state honors during this year’s outdoor track and field season. Both schools won four events apiece during the Class 4A state meet in Casper.
For Campbell County, Sydalee Brown earned all-state honors in three events. She won the state title in the 100-meter dash (12.16 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (25.09) and was also a part of the Camels’ state-champion 4x100-meter relay team.
Brown, Reese Door, Aja Roberts and Nyomi Moore won the event with a time of 49.34. All four athletes were named all-state for winning the state title. Dorr earned the honor for the first time while Brown, Roberts and Moore were named all-state for the second straight season.
McKenna Hayes also earned all-state honors for the Camel girls after finishing second in the discus throw with a distance of 134-2. Moore was also all-state in the long jump after finishing second with a distance of 18 feet, 6.5 inches.
Remar Pitter was the lone Camel boy to be named all-state after defending his state title in the long jump. Pitter won the event with a distance of 22-8.25.
For Thunder Basin, Bradley Ekstrom, Isaiah Haliburton, Kayden LaFramboise and Bridger Norton earned all-state honors after winning the state title in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3 minutes, 25.41 seconds.
Haliburton and LaFramboise were also all-state in the 400-meter dash after finishing first and second respectively. Haliburton won the event with a time of 49.01 and LaFramboise finished close behind with a time of 49.87.
Gabby Mendoza was the Bolts’ lone all-state athlete on the girls side. Mendoza defended her state title in the 100-meter hurdles on her way to sweeping the two hurdles events.
Mendoza won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.16 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.37.
The Camel girls finished fifth at state with a score of 65 and the Bolts girls finished sixth with a score of 51. The Bolts boys finished seventh with a score of 42.5 and the Camel boys finished 12th with a score of 22.
