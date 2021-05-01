The Thunder Basin High school boys and girls track teams both took second place at the Buffalo Twilight meet Friday in Buffalo. The Bolts won eight events during the meet, with four individual winners and four relay wins.
For the girls, senior Gabby Drube won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.04 seconds while teammate Gabby Mendoza Gabby Mendoza won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.56.
The Bolt girls also won three relay events. The team of Drube, Kailynne Fitzpatrick, Jayden Friedly and Annayake Pitter won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.46, the team of Fitzpatrick, Mendoza, Drube and Friedly won the 4x400 with a time of 4 minutes, 6.49 seconds and the team of Rylee Brandon, Madison Lubben, Megan Doherty and Abby Arnold won the 4x800 with a time of 10:21.85.
On the boys side, Steven Mansheim won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.24 while Isaiah Haliburton won the long jump with a distance of 22 feet, 3.5 inches. The Bolt boys also won one relay with the team of Haliburton, Jaxon Pikula, Reece Ganje and Kayden LaFromboise winning with a time of 3:45.77.
For team scores, Sheridan won the girls title with a score of 153, followed by Thunder Basin (136), Cody (86.5), Buffalo (76.5), Tongue River (72), Douglas (45), Torrington (29), Big Horn (19), Ten Sleep (14) and Newcastle (14).
Sheridan also won the boys title with a score of 360, followed by Thunder Basin (226.50), Cody (154.5), Buffalo (130), Tongue River (117.5), Big Horn (97.5), Douglas (84), Newcastle (59), Torrington (55) and Ten Sleep (28).
