It wasn’t the game that either team wanted to be playing to end the 2020 Energy Classic Basketball Invitational, but the two Gillette high schools faced off against each other Saturday morning to decide seventh place.
The Campbell County girls withstood Thunder Basin’s full-court pressure relatively well in the first half and only trailed 35-25 at the break. But the flood gates opened in the second half as the Bolts pulled away for a 75-48 win.
“I thought our pressure was good. We pressured them really well,” TBHS senior Payton McGrath said. “We just kept pressuring and pressuring and it was kind of like a hose. It finally just broke and we all kept going.”
Both teams took a quarter to really get going, as the Bolts led 13-6 after a low-scoring first period. Thunder Basin built the lead to 10 points a couple times in the second quarter, but for awhile the Camels were hitting some timely 3-pointers to stay within reach.
Senior Ali West made two of those 3s for the Camels and junior Remington Gusick made the other. But the Camels had trouble stopping the Bolts’ downhill attack at the other end of the floor.
“We did some OK things in the first half and were still down 10. We gave up 35,” CCHS coach Mitch Holst said. “Defensively, we have so much catching up to do.”
TBHS senior Jersie Taylor built on her big performance Friday and fearlessly attacked the rim for 12 first-half points. However, the star for the Bolts in the second quarter was junior Sydney Solemn, who scored 12 of her 18 points in the period.
“I thought it was really her game,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said of Solemn. “She’s always tough underneath. She’s kind of our junkyard dog, so it was nice to see her get some buckets.”
Solemn did all of her damage from the paint. Four of her buckets came from dump-off passes from Taylor, McGrath, senior Marissa Jordan and junior Brady Diemling, while the other was after a strong offensive rebound.
The Bolts came out of the halftime break with a 35-25 lead and it grew to 18 points thanks to eight forced turnovers in the third quarter. The Camels scored first on a Maddie Jacobson offensive rebound, but a steal and score by Taylor and then a 10-second call in the backcourt against the Camels got TBHS rolling.
“I thought that 10-second call gave us a lot of momentum,” Lutgen said.
The 10-second call was the first of the season forced by the Bolts and senior Molly Strub capitalized with a score in the post to take a 41-27 lead with 5:58 left in the third.
A tough layup by CCHS junior Shaelea Milliron and then a banked 3-pointer by West brought the Camels to within 11 with 3:35 left, but that was as close as they’d get the rest of the game.
Strub immediately answered with a 3-point play at the other end, then McGrath gave the Bolts another big boost heading into the fourth quarter. She made her first 3 of the game at the one-minute mark and nailed another one 30 seconds later after a steal and pass by Diemling.
The Bolts struggled from the 3-point line as a team for most of the weekend and it extended to the free throw line (35%) Saturday. McGrath thought it was tough to adjust from the Pronghorn Center the first two days of the tournament back to Thunder Basin High School’s gym Saturday.
“It was a little frustrating, just because I think the background in the Pronghorn Center and here is so much different,” McGrath said. “At the beginning, I just couldn’t find my stroke and I just felt like I needed to take a breath.”
McGrath’s quick outburst propelled the Bolts to a 59-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter and the Camels didn’t respond very well. Thunder Basin exploded for a 16-4 run to extend the lead 75-45 with just under five minutes to play.
“I thought we started off pretty well. I was kind of excited,” Milliron said. “After halftime, we kind of came out and I think we all kind of gave up and lost the intensity we started with. Then they went on a 16-point run and we just kind of lost it after that.”
Almost all the fourth quarter damage for TBHS was done on the fast break and was result of its pressure. Six different Bolts scored, with Gabby Drube leading the way with five.
The transition defense was the biggest negative for Holst, but he also said the Camels also struggled with fouling and post defense.
“Defensively, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “Transition defense is our worst fault right now. … If we get that mentality a little better that we need to guard the rim first, we might not give up 75 points.”
There were only three more points scored after Thunder Basin’s 16-4 run and the Bolts rolled to a comfortable 75-48 victory.
Solemn and Taylor both finished with 18 points while Strub had 11. For CCHS, Milliron led with 12 points, West had 11, and Gusick finished with 10.
