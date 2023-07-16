The Gillette Roughriders bounced back from two losses at home on Thursday with a road sweep of the Rock Springs Stallions on Sunday afternoon.
A 15-5 win and a 21-2 win solidified the team's position in the top half of Wyoming's AA team. With the state tournament being held in Jackson next week, the Roughriders need a strong finish to the season to gain an advantage in the seeding.
Game 1: Roughriders 15, Stallions 5
It was a shaky first inning for the Roughriders in which the offense quickly got off the field in the top of the first and the defense struggled, allowing two runs and four hits.
But the Roughriders took control in the second inning and held on from there. Riley Schilling started the inning with a double and was followed by two singles that brought Schilling home. Just before the third out, Dominic Hecker stole home.
Cason Loftus started on the mound and turned the game around after giving up the two runs early. He struck out the side in the second inning and threw eight strikeouts total in four innings.
Gillette continued to add runs on offense and scored multiple runs in each inning. Seth Petersen hit an RBI single that gave the Roughriders their first lead of the game. Schilling had his second of four hits in the game that brought home both Petersen and Cory Schilling.
After retiring three of four batters in the third, the Roughriders brought home two more runs in the fourth. Brady Richards scored on Karver Partlow's RBI single and Cory Schilling hit a sacrifice fly for the second out that brought Partlow home. The Roughriders did leave two runners stranded but took a five-run lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.
The Stallions took advantage of back-to-back errors on the Roughriders in the bottom of the fourth and brought three runs home. Two runners scored on an error by Partlow and a ground out after the second error brought Hudson Pecolar home.
The Roughriders responded in the fifth with their best inning — eight runs on five hits. Riley Schilling had two hits by himself and was one of two Roughriders who scored on Richards's two-RBI triple. Partlow's sacrifice fly in the next at-bat gave Gillette its five-run lead back.
But the offense continued with five more runs on the inning, two on an error, two on Riley Schilling's two-RBI single and the last coming on Hecker's RBI single.
The game ended with Hogan Tystad on the mound striking out two batters and allowing only one walk.
Game 2: Roughriders 21, Stallions 2
The Roughriders picked up where they left off from the morning game and scored six runs at the top of the first inning. The batters had seven hits in the inning, five of them in a row to start the game. Cory Schilling tripled and Mason Drube doubled in back-to-back RBI base hits. Hecker, Richards and Loftus all had RBI in the first inning.
Kelby Foss started the second game for Gillette and finished three innings with two strikeouts and two earned runs. The Stallions managed to score a run on a walk but the defense recorded two quick outs to end the inning.
Gillette scored three runs in both the second and the third innings. Hecker reached first on a bunt and an error from the Stallions pitcher Pecolar brought two Roughriders home. Richards's sacrifice fly two at-bats later brought Hecker home for the ninth Roughrider run.
Two at-bats into the third inning and the Roughriders brought home their 10th run of the game. Petersen hit the RBI double for the 10th run and reached home plate on a wild pitch for the 11th run. Riley Schilling tripled in the next at-bat to give the Roughriders a 12-1 lead.
The Stallions added their second and final run of the night in the bottom of the third with Kelby Foss pitching on a walk with the bases loaded. The defense once again forced two-straight outs to stop the scoring.
Gillette continued on offense with four runs in the fourth. With the bases loaded, a fielder's choice brought Bevan Evenson home and was followed by a Riley Schilling three-RBI double. Riley finished the day with eight hits. He scored later in the inning on another passed ball.
The bats continued to pop for the Roughriders in the final inning, as the team brought home five runs. Four-straight singles to start the game brought two runners home. Hecker hit a two-RBI double later in the inning which was followed by Tystad's RBI single that produced the final run of the night.
Cory Schilling pitched the final inning and struck out the side to end the game.
The Roughriders have two more games on a doubleheader on the road against Laramie on July 19 before the regular season ends.
