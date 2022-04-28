The Campbell County High School boys and girls outdoor track and field teams both finished fourth at the Kelly Walsh Invite on Thursday in Casper. The Camel girls finished with a score of 41 and the boys finished with a score of 35.
Campbell County's girls team won two events and the boys team won one. Charlotte Marasco won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.62 seconds and the team of Marasco, Nyomi Moore, Madison Edwards and Reese Dorr won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 51.97 for the girls and the team of Aidan Dorr, Adam Gibson Ian Carter and Drew Powers won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.54.
For the girls, Moore finished second in the 100-meter dash (13.07), McKenna Hayes finished second in the shot put (38 feet, 0.5 inches) and the discus throw (122-4), Edwards finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.67) and Dorr finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.14).
For the boys, Ian Carter finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.70, the team of Val McAdams, Carter, Adam Gibson and Michael Magnuson finished second in the 1600-meter sprint medley and the 4x400-meter relay team finished second with a time of 3 minutes, 56.77 seconds. Lawson Lutgen finished third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:06.97, Brayden Brastrup finished third in the discus throw with a thow of 130-3 and Braydn Ballard finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 42-7.5.
The Camels will run in the Basin Nation Invite on Friday at Thunder Basin. Campbell County will end the regular season by hosting the Camel Qualifier next Friday at CCHS.
