The Post 42 American Legion baseball team finished the Dakota Classic Tournament 3-2 this weekend in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Roughriders made it to the quarterfinals of the 35-team tournament but lost Sunday afternoon.
Gillette started the tournament with a 6-0 win over Chanhassen, Minnessota on Friday night. The Roughriders were led by freshman pitcher Grayson Sargent who threw a complete game shutout in the win.
Sargent allowed just four hits in seven innings of work while striking out eight. He threw 87 pitches on the night and found the strike zone with 59 of them.
The Roughriders scored one run in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second to take an early 4-0 lead. Gillette added two more runs in the sixth to close out the game 6-0.
Cory Schilling led the team at the plate with three RBIs followed by Mason Drube with two. Gillette out-hit Chanhassen 8-4 and took advantage of four errors by the opponent’s defense.
The Roughriders moved on to play Ralston, Nebraska on Saturday. Post 42 won 4-2 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead.
Gillette scored one run in the first and one more in the second to take a 2-0 lead. Ralston scored one in the top of the fifth and sixth to tie the game 2-2 but Drube was able to break the tie with a two-RBI double for the go-ahead runs.
Drube had a team-high two RBIs and Jason Fink and Cason Loftus drove in one RBI apiece.
Schilling earned the win on the mound with two innings of relief. He allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out four. Schilling’s brother, Riley, finished with a no-decision after throwing five innings and allowing just one run on three hits while striking out four.
Gillette returned to the field a few hours later Saturday to face Sioux Falls West. The Roughriders lost 3-0 to fall to 2-1 in pool play.
Post 42 played in a scoreless game up until the bottom of the fifth inning when Sioux Falls plated three runs. Gillette was shutout at the plate and collected just three hits.
Fink took the loss with three runs allowed (two earned) on two hits in two innings of relief. Karver Partlow got a no-decision with four innings pitched and no runs allowed on two hits and four strikeouts.
Gillette responded with a big 10-2 mercy-rule win over Worthington, Minnesota on Sunday. The Roughriders were tied 2-2 before scoring eight runs in the bottom of the third to take the eight-run lead.
Dominic Hecker led the team with three RBIs at the plate, followed by Drube with two and Riley Schillings, Colson Kluck and Brady Richards with one RBI apiece.
The Roughriders waited around Sunday afternoon to see if they would sneak into the quarterfinals of the tournament with a 3-1 record. Gillette qualified as the wild card but lost 10-0 to Pius, Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.
Post 42 fell behind early after allowing three runs in the bottom of the first. Pius scored one run in the second, two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to fall behind 10-0. The mercy-rule was enforced after Gillette was held scoreless in the top of the fifth.
Drube took the loss on the mound with four runs allowed on five hits and one strikeout in two innings. Aiden Petersen and Seth Petersen combined to throw two innings of relief on the mound.
Hecker led the team with two hits at the dish. Gillette was out-hit 10-5 and committed two errors in the field.
Post 42’s 3-2 showing at the Dakota Classic puts the team at 32-12 on the year. The Roughriders will return to the field for a nonconference doubleheader with Casper this week.
Gillette will host the Oilers at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.