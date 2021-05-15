The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team remains perfect on the season after winning the Class 4A East Regional Tournament Saturday afternoon at Campbell County High School. The No. 1 seed Bolts beat No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central 2-1 in the championship game.
Senior captain Peyton Roswadovski scored both of Thunder Basin's goals against Central. Roswadovski scored first in the 18th minute to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, Central was able to tie the game 1-1 off a free kick with 31:49 left in the game. But the Bolts kept their composure and battled with the Indians before Roswadovski was able to score her second goal of the game with 2:06 left in the game.
The win pushes the Bolts to 16-0 on the season and gives the team the No. 1 seed from the East going into the state tournament next weekend in Cheyenne. The Bolts will line up with West No. 4 seed Natrona County in the quarterfinals.
Thunder Basin and Natrona County will play at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Cheyenne Central High School.
