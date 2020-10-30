The Gillette Wild junior hockey team has canceled its first home games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to a post on the team's Facebook page.
The Wild (3-3) were scheduled to play the Great Falls Americans at Spirit Hall Ice Arena, but the entire hockey team is self-quarantining, the post said. Players were displaying symptoms and positive COVID-19 tests were confirmed from the team and local health officials as well as the North American 3 Hockey League were notified.
It wasn't clear how many positive results the team had.
The cancellations come as a precaution for the players, billet families, staff and fans, according to the post. The games will be rescheduled for a later date.
Wild coach Ethan Hayes couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
