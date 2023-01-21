TBHS Girls Vs. Sheridan
Buy Now

Thunder Basin’s Jolie Spelts drives the ball as she’s gaurded by Sheridan’s Sam Spielman Saturday at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin High School girls basketball (10-3) started conference play 2-0 with wins against Natrona County High School and Sheridan High School on Friday and Saturday.

Natrona County

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.