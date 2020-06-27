Just a few days earlier, Kim Nelson listened as her daughter Chastin Nelson told her about how much she missed playing volleyball.
Kim knows being a student-athlete during the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been easy, especially for a new high school graduate about to move on to play at the college level.
It can be unsettling at best and downright scary at worst for an 18-year-old like Chastin to prepare to leave home for the first time.
But Kim said the one thing that made the prospect easier to deal with for Chastin was that she was going to still be close to home, playing volleyball for Sheridan College following a standout career at Thunder Basin High School.
A group text message shattered that fragile layer of comfort for Chastin Nelson and dozens of other area junior college athletes. A sophomore teammate informed the team about an urgent online Zoom meeting Thursday morning.
Even before the meeting could happen, Chastin caught wind of what was about to go down from friends in Gillette who also were committed to the athletics program at Sheridan College.
They were just rumors at that point, but all said the athletics programs at Sheridan and Gillette colleges were to be eliminated altogether.
As Thursday progressed, Chastin and the more than 150 student-athletes at the two schools learned the devastating and unexpected news was more than just a cruel rumor.
Coaches and athletes were informed of the decision, then later the Northern Wyoming Community College District made the formal announcement. All sports, except rodeo, have been axed in a cost-cutting move largely in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“At first I was more so confused, because it usually starts with rumors,” Chastin Nelson said. “I was just hoping it wasn’t true, but then found out it was.”
She said hearing the news from her coach felt like a gut-punch.
“It reminded me of losing state (volleyball) this year,” she said. “It’s just basically like another loss.”
The one sports program that was spared the chopping block for Gillette College is its rodeo program, although it will be at a reduced level.
The long-term goal is to eventually bring back additional athletic opportunities with Division III teams in the future, Tribley said in the press release.
The local option
The two colleges have provided a close-to-home, competitive place to continue athletic careers for Campbell County students for years, and Chastin Nelson’s reaction was a common one for student-athletes at the junior colleges and Campbell County high schools.
Payton Zrbas, a 2020 Wright Junior-Senior High School graduate, was on that same Zoom meeting with Chastin Nelson. She also had committed to play for the Sheridan College volleyball team beginning next season.
She said the reason she wanted to go to college was to play volleyball. For her, academics were just “an added bonus” as long as she could continue her athletic career.
Now Zrbas said she’s left pondering an academic career at Sheridan College without the sport she loves.
“To have it taken away so fast, it’s shocking for sure,” Zrbas said. “For all the kids that wanted to play sports at these colleges, it’s going to be an interesting step that we all have to take. But we’re all going through the same things together.”
Vijay Pitter, who was Wyoming Class 4A football’s leading rusher this past season, was another local athlete whose future has been thrust into limbo after receiving a group text Thursday.
Pitter, a 2020 Campbell County High School graduate, had committed to play soccer for the Gillette College men’s team. He said he already was building a bond with his new teammates during the offseason.
Most of the interaction has been funny, get-to-know-you texts, but Pitter said he could sense the tension mount when coach Saber Garcia entered the group chat.
“The season is not looking pretty,” the coach told them.
“We started putting two and two together,” Pitter said. “It’s hard. Some of those guys I haven’t even met yet. I’ve just been in a group chat with them. They seem super nice and super cool and I was like, ‘I can’t wait for these guys to be my teammates.
“Now I guess we won’t even see them or get the chance to meet them.”
The Gillette College men’s soccer team had five local players on the roster and the women’s team also had a few. But the Pronghorns also bring in recruits from all over the country and sometimes from overseas — especially within the basketball programs.
The women’s basketball team expected four international players on the roster next season. The men’s team has recruited in Canada the past few years and also brought in players from larger cities like Detroit and St. Louis, Missouri.
All but one player on both the men’s and women’s basketball teams hail from well beyond Campbell County and the only reason for them to attend Gillette College was to play basketball.
Scholarships to be honored
Scholarships for the student-athletes will be honored if they still choose to attend Gillette or Sheridan colleges for academics, the college district said.
But Estevan Sandoval, now a former Pronghorns men’s basketball assistant coach, said he doesn’t expect any out-of-state signees to come back if they can’t play basketball.
“They’re going to lose all those athletes,” Sandoval said. “That’s the nature of how this works. ... I don’t think any of those guys will stay.”
Jersie Taylor, a 2020 TBHS graduate and Sheridan College commit, said she already has been contacted by other college programs.
But her future is still completely up in the air.
“(Sheridan) was really the only school that I liked and felt comfortable with. I have no idea what I’m going to do,” Taylor said. “It’s difficult and hard. It’s all just confusing.
“That’s the whole reason I (chose) Sheridan, because I wanted to play another two years.”
In less than a day, the effect of the cut programs was felt by more than just the athletes at the two schools.
When the CCHS boys summer basketball program reported to the gym for a Thursday evening practice, their mood was somber, coach Bubba Hladky said.
“You can see it with our team as they walked into the gym today. Their tails were tucked and they were hurting,” Hladky said. “It’s a sad day for Gillette and obviously for the Nearys and all their friends.”
Jefferson Neary, son of Gillette College men’s basketball coach Shawn Neary, didn’t miss the practice. But Hladky said that he and the rest of his team felt for Jefferson, an incoming senior, and the uncertainty surrounding the situation.
Out of nowhere
The decision came with little to no warning when Gillette and Sheridan colleges told their coaches and student-athletes their programs have been cut.
Sandoval said coaches received an email Wednesday afternoon about a meeting that was set for Thursday morning.
At that meeting, he said Gillette College Vice President Janel Oberlander and a representative from the school’s human resources department broke the news and “basically fired all of us.”
Sandoval said Oberlander has been great working with the sports programs in the past, but he thought there was surely a better way for the college district to handle the situation.
“Nobody knew. There was no communication with any of our staff to say, ‘Hey, how can we remedy this?’” Sandoval said. “I just thought it was very unprofessional of them to just say, ‘You guys are done,’ and no talks with us about how we can cut money.”
The sudden decision not only left committed athletes reeling, but coaching staffs as well. Sandoval, who just finished his first season with the Pronghorns, has lived on campus for the last year for a chance to get his foot in the coaching door.
After Thursday’s meeting, Sandoval didn’t have much choice but to return to his dorm and start packing. His other task was to update his résumé, even though he said it will be tough finding an assistant coach job this late in the offseason.
“My world changed today,” Sandoval said. “I’d love to say I’m OK, but I’m not.”
The men’s basketball program has history of being a contender in the NJCAA ranks. The Pronghorns have qualified for the national tournament multiple times and finished as high as No. 3 in the nation in 2017. The program ends with an all-time record of 268-90, a .750 winning percentage.
However, it’s possible the men’s program might not have been the talk of the town coming into next season.
The Gillette College women’s basketball program, which finished last season ranked No. 21 nationally, was nearly a lock to start the year ranked in the top 25 in preseason polls.
The Pronghorn women also had one of the top players in all of junior college basketball in Kobe King-Hawea, who became Gillette College’s first first-team All-American last season.
Now the long-tenured Shawn Neary and women’s coach Liz Lewis, who turned the women’s program into a JUCO contender in just one year, are out of jobs.
“I feel absolutely gutted for coach Neary, because he started this thing,” Sandoval said. “He built (the program) from playing in a middle school gym to playing in a 4,000-seat arena to becoming a nationally prominent program.”
The Gillette College soccer programs don’t have a long history — just three years — but have already had success on the pitch.
The women’s team advanced to the national tournament last season, beating perennial contender Laramie County Community College on the way, and the men’s team won their regular season conference title in 2018.
While the women’s team had some recruiting challenges ahead after hiring Dorvan Polson late in the offseason, the men’s team was on track. Coach Garcia said he was only lacking a few signings to fill out a full recruiting class.
That was less than a week ago.
Nate Ulness, who was the first women’s soccer coach at Gillette College, took the Pronghorns to unprecedented levels in just their third season. Less than a year after reaching nationals, the program has been disbanded and Ulness took to Twitter to share his feelings.
“I’m gutted for all those involved with Gillette College athletics,” said Ulness, who is now the head women’s soccer coach at LCCC. “I’ve made many lifelong friends there and wish the best for the players. There is more history to be written with those programs!!”
Community support
One of the biggest questions that has been raised has been what impact community support could have had on the decision to cut athletics.
“That was my first thought. Why wouldn’t you bring it in front of the community if it was an issue?” said Kim Nelson about the college district’s financial struggles.
Overall, the district announced nearly $4 million in cuts Thursday, with the athletics programs accounting for $2.8 million of that.
Gillette has built a reputation for being generous when it comes to financial support for the college. In fact, that was a big part of how Gillette College’s cornerstone arena, the Pronghorn Center, was built in the first place. It opened less than four years ago.
Out of the $18 million it took to build the Pronghorn Center, $12.9 million came from Campbell County, $4.2 million from state funding and $2 million donated by the Hladky family. Another $1.5 million came from the Gillette College Foundation.
On top of that, Gillette College teamed up with the county to build a new turf soccer field last summer at a cost of a little more than $2 million.
Now the Pronghorn Center won’t host thousands of fans cheering for basketball games and the soccer field will likely be used for high school and other community purposes.
Mike Hladky, who was a big catalyst for the Pronghorn Center project and is an annual donor, said he was blindsided by the sudden decision to cut the programs — especially with Gillette’s history of coming up with money when it’s needed.
“I thought they were doing so well financially, even though taxes are down a little bit,” he said. “The city supports them, the county supports them. That’s just the Gillette way. You’d think they’d say, ‘We need X amount of dollars, can you come up with it?’
“If you do that in Gillette, Gillette will come up with it. But it’s just been so fast with no warning whatsoever.”
In its Thursday press release, the Northern Wyoming Community College District said trustees announced a “financial emergency” June 18. The sports programs were notified a week later of the cuts.
