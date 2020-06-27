Staying in the saddle

The two rodeo programs were the only ones to survive the wide-reaching sports cuts Thursday within the Northwestern Wyoming Community College District.

Every other sport for Gillette and Sheridan colleges has been axed, while the rodeo programs will continue with “significantly reduced budgets.” Gillette College rodeo coach Will LaDuke has also been moved into a part-time role, but is happy to still be there.

“We’re probably lucky to be able to keep going,” LaDuke said. “The rodeo program has been around for a long time, 13 years. I don’t know what went into the decision making, how to keep one program and not the others. I’m thankful to keep it going, though.”

With how quickly the decision came, LaDuke said the news still hadn’t sunk in by Thursday evening. He had got to know all the coaching staff at Gillette College and became friends with all of them.

So even if his program wasn’t completely cut like the others, the outcome was still disheartening.

“It’s unfortunate. I’ve known these coaches for a long time and they’re friends of mine,” LaDuke said. “They’ve worked hard to create competitive and successful programs. It’s just something that’s gone now and I feel bad for them and what they’re going through.”

The Gillette College rodeo team is generally made up of mostly Wyoming and South Dakota student-athletes, with over half coming from the Cowboy State. LaDuke typically fills his roster with about 2-4 Gillette kids.

While a reduced budget will affect things like recruiting and available scholarships, LaDuke said the program will figure it out.

“We’re lucky to still be around. So we’ll just take it from here and do what we have to do to stay competitive,” LaDuke said.