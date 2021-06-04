Spencer Erickson admits he was a little out of shape going into Thursday’s Feet Don’t Fail Me Now 2-mile race at White’s Frontier Motors.
Erickson, 15, just finished his freshman year at Thunder Basin High School. While he was a member of the Bolts cross-country team last fall, Erickson said he hadn’t done a long distance run since school let out.
“I didn’t really put in any preparation,” Erickson said. “I run normally, but I haven’t been running since the summer started.”
Despite the lack of preparation, Erickson finished as the No. 1 runner for both the men and women with a time of 12 minutes, 49 seconds.
Runners ran up and down the hill outside the dealership along Skyline Drive. Erickson’s secret to winning was extending his strides going uphill and minimizing his strides downhill.
While the hilly terrain definitely played a factor, there was another surprise element runners had to deal with during the race.
“I wasn’t expecting it to be this hot,” Erickson said about the 90-degree mid-evening heat.
Rhiannon Suchor, 37, is used to running long distances in all sorts of weather. Suchor reached her Comma Day on Sept. 26 when she ran at least a mile for the 1,000th day in a row.
The Feet Don’t Fail Me Now race extended Suchor’s running streak to 1,241 days. Suchor said she approaches a 2-mile race the same way she prepares for a marathon.
“It’s always the same mindset,” Suchor said. “For shorter distances, I try to push the pace more and stay hydrated, which I did not do well at all today.”
Roughly 100 people turned out to the car dealership for the event, which is one of the aspects of the local running community that Suchor enjoys the most.
“It’s always about that camaraderie,” Suchor said. “You just meet some really cool people doing this.”
Scott Cargill is the general manager at White’s Frontier Motors. But on Thursday night, he wasn’t selling cars.
Cargill, 50, finished tied for third with a time of 14:05.3. He found another notorious Wyoming weather element may have hindered his performance.
“I thought it was going to be easier coming back (downhill),” Cargill said. “But it was not because we turned right into the wind. We didn’t realize there was going to be wind.”
Cargill laughed at the irony of the hottest day of the year falling on the same day of the 2-mile race he signed up for. His running strategy was to conserve energy as much as possible so he had it available later on.
“I try not to go out too hard,” Cargill said. “I try to save some (energy) and stay steady through the whole thing, then finish with all you got.”
Two miles is nothing to Holly Schamber. She was using Thursday’s race to prepare for a marathon this weekend.
“We do this every year,” Schamber said. “It’s one of those things that they do around the community that’s important to show support for. It’s a neat thing that the community does.”
The Feet Don’t Fail Me Now club will host three more races throughout the summer. The Gillette Physical Therapy 4-mile race will be July 4, the Universal Athletic Service 5K will be July 20 and the Big O Tires 2-mile race is Aug. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.