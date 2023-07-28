The Gillette Roughriders had six players make it to Wyoming’s American Legion AA all-state team this year.
Four players — Mason Drube, Seth Petersen, Riley Schilling and Cory Schilling — made it to the first team.
Three of the four first-teamers were unanimous selections: Drube, Riley Schilling and Cory Schilling.
“To have three unanimous guys, that shows what the other coaches think of them,” coach Nate Perleberg said. “Mason does everything for us, he has like 93 strikeouts in 50-something innings pitched and he obviously does a great job at center field for us. The Schilling boys are hard-workers, you go in (the team house) and they are always there, getting in work.”
Perleberg said he is happy to see Petersen make it on the list, considering he missed the first month of the season. Petersen has been one of the Roughriders’ most effective batters as well as having 50 stolen bases.
Two more Roughriders made it to the state’s second team. Karver Partlow and Grayson Sargent both were second-team all-state selections in 2022 as well. Perleberg said he thought Sargent had the numbers for a first-team selection and was proud of Sargent and Partlow’s work on the mound this year.
The Roughriders had the third-most first team selections behind the Cheyenne Sixers (5) and the Sheridan Troopers (5).
This is the second year in a row that Cory Schilling was a first team selection, while Drube was named to the second team in 2022.
Gillette’s six total all-state selections were tied for the second-most in the state as well. The Sixers led the state with nine selections between the first and second team selections. The Roughriders’s six tied with the Jackson Giants who had one first-team selection and five second-team selections.
“Our guys are so selfless,” Perleberg said. “I told them these type of awards will take care of themselves at the end of the season, but they were focused on the team. In this culture, in this day and age, that says a lot about these guys.”
The Roughriders finished the regular season with the second-most overall wins (48) — only seven behind the state-leading Sixers — and the third-best conference record (8-6).
Gillette finished the AA tournament in Jackson one game shy of making the championship game. The Roughriders went 2-2 overall, losing 3-2 to the Jackson Giants on the first day and winning its next two against the Cheyenne Hawks (5-1) and Sheridan Troopers (4-2). The team lost 7-3 to the Casper Oilers on Wednesday to drop out of the tournament.
