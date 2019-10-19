Bolts only unbeaten team in conference
There were only two volleyball teams still undefeated in 4A East Conference play entering the weekend — Thunder Basin and Cheyenne East. That ended Saturday when the two teams faced off in Cheyenne.
The Bolts started their weekend road trip by cruising to a three-set win (25-17, 25-13, 25-17) over Cheyenne Central, before turning their attention to the Thunderbirds on Saturday. East stole the first set from TBHS 25-18, but then Bolts came back to win the next three 25-18, 27-25, 25-16.
Beating a good East team was a big step towards Thunder Basin’s goal of winning the conference championship, but it meant even more because of what they had to overcome. Most of the varsity has been battling sickness for over a week now and it came to a head this weekend.
“We gave it as much as we could, but you could tell we were sick,” coach Wenett Martin said. “Whenever there was a down time, they were coughing and hacking out on the court and we had one player puking before the game. … They played really well, even with that challenge. I’m pretty proud of the girls.”
It was a big hitting match against East for senior Rigan McInerney, who finished with 20 kills and two aces. Brooke Conklin added nine kills and Elsa Clark had seven.
On defense, Kate Hladky led the Bolts as usual, racking up 25 digs in the four sets. The Bolts’ net play was led by Gabby Drube, who Martin said played “extremely well” during a four-block performance.
The biggest area that Martin wanted to see improvement in this weekend was in serve receive and she was happy to say it was much better than a week ago.
The win gives Thunder Basin the inside track to win the 4A East Conference regular season title, which would be the second time in the program’s three-year history. The Bolts are 24-6 and 8-0 against the east.
“Last year we were 10-0 in conference and we’re headed in that direction again,” Martin said. “Two years in a row would be awesome.”
Thunder Basin wraps up its regular season schedule next weekend. It plays at Natrona County Friday, before hosting Sheridan Saturday on senior night.
Camels drops both matches in Cheyenne
Campbell County volleyball dropped both matches in four sets when they traveled to Cheyenne over the weekend to play Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central high schools.
The Camels volleyball team lost their first match on Friday against No. 3 ranked Cheyenne East in four sets.
They dropped the first set 14-25, before rallying to take the second set 26-24.
“It was good that we could get a win from East last night. You have to play well to beat them,” Camels coach Marcy Befus said. “Kind of our same MO — Sparks of greatness and then lapses of just super inconsistent.”
It was all Thunderbirds after that, and the Camels finished the day with two more losses 16-25 and 10-25.
Campbell County was led by Shaelea Milliron, who notched 10 kills. Breckyn Percifield tallied nine kills and 14 digs. Lauren Lacey had 16 assists, 21 digs and seven kills.
On Saturday, Central defeated Campbell County 25-17, 25-17, 16-25 and 25-22.
“We just didn’t step on the court and compete like we’re capable of competing, and did not play with a lot of energy,” Befus said. “We can’t play like that and expect to win, especially on the road.”
Chloe Davis tallied 11 kills to lead the Camels against Central. Percifield had nine kills and 19 assists.
Azia Fichter was filling in for Kimberly Quintana, who suffered a concussion and couldn’t play over the weekend.
The Camels have two more weeks and eight practices before they start region play. Befus said they were going to work on net play in the final weeks to start being more competitive against taller teams.
“We’ve got to have them clicking on the same cylinders the whole time,” Befus said. “We’ve got to serve tough. We’ve got to play good defense. We’ve got to pass well. We’ve got to be aggressive hitters, and we definitely need to slow the ball down on the block.”
“Those are fixable things,” Befus said. “I can’t always fix effort and attitude, and those girls have had it, they’ve been bringing that all season.”
Next up, the Camel volleyball team plays at Sheridan on Friday and at home against Natrona County on Saturday for senior night.
Swimming
Three Bolts are top 5 at Gillette Invite
The Thunder Basin girls swimming and diving team got a taste of the state’s top competition on Saturday, as 17 teams competed at the Gillette Invite. Coach Jade Moser said it was a long day at the Campbell County Aquatic Center, with the meet running from 8 a.m. until after 2 p.m.
The Bolts ended up taking seventh and had a couple swimmers break through the tough competition for big performances. Senior Libby Poley had the best individual day, placing fifth in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes 27.89 seconds and seventh in the 100 backstroke at 1:07.12.
TBHS had two other top-five finishers — Brenna Jones and Rylee Brandon. Jones was the top Gillette diver with a fifth-place finish and 322.30 points, while Brandon’s time of 1:16.91 put her into fifth for the 100 breaststroke.
Alaysa Porter missed out on joining the top-five club by one spot, placing sixth in the 200 freestyle at 2:09.44 to go with a 10thplace in the 100 butterfly. TBHS also placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.
This was the final event for the Bolts before the postseason. They have the conference meet next week at Cheyenne South High School, the Last Chance Meet the following weekend, before the state meet returns to Gillette on November 7.
Camels finish fourth at Gillette Invite
Campbell County High School’s girls swim team took fourth place at the Gillette Invite, a pre-state meet of sorts that brings most of the top swimmers in the state together before the biggest event of the high school season.
Sophomore swimmer Berkeley Christensen had first place finishes in two events to lead the Camels individual swimmers. She won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:16.87 and the 100 backstroke with a 1:01.32. She was the only Campbell County swimmer to finish first in an event.
The Campbell County 200 freestyle relay team of Allison Granat, Ryann Drube, Klaire Rehard and Christensen took second place with a time of 1:46.67.
The Camels 200 medley relay team of Skye Rehard, Drube, Christensen and Grace Bydlon took third with a 1:56.38, and 400 freestyle relay team of Granat, Skye Rehard, Klaire Rehard and Bydlon took third with a 3:56.29.
Skye Rehard took third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.15.
Gillette Invite results
Team scores: 1. Laramie, 530; 2. Cheyenne Central, 507; 3. Green River, 335; 4. Campbell County, 291; 5. Lander, 234.5; 6. Sheridan, 215; 7. Thunder Basin, 198; 8. Rock Springs, 184; 9. Kelly Walsh, 153.5; 10. Cheyenne South, 151; 17. Rawlins, 48
Winners and Gillette finishers
200 medley relay: 1. Laramie, 1:52.36; 3. Campbell County, Skye Rehard, Ryann Drube, Berkeley Christensen, Grace Bydlon, 1:56.38; 8. Thunder Basin, Libby Poley, Rylee Brandon, Alaysa Porter, Katie Edmonds, 2:05.74
200 freestyle: 1. Sage Morton, LHS, 4. Allison Granat, CCHS, 2:06.96; 6. Alaysa Porter, TBHS, 2:09.44; 22. Grace Bydlon, CCHS, 2:20.54; 31. Alize Post, CCHS, 2:28.17; 34. Jaisley Mathes, CCHS, 2:29.98; 37. Alexis Creary, CCHS, 2:34.08
200 individual medley: 1. Berkeley Christensen, CCHS, 2:16.87; 5. Libby Poley, TBHS, 2:27.89; 10. Klaire Rehard, CCHS, 2:31.11; 31. Patricia Hill, CCHS, 2:51.82;
50 freestyle: 1. Olivia McPherson, LHS, 24.84; 13. Ryann Drube, CCHS, 27.46; 25. Kaylee Robertson, TBHS, 28.47; 45. Cydney Pfaff, CCHS, 29.46; 47. Katie Edmonds, TBHS, 29.46; 57. Bry Eby, CCHS, 30.66; 69. Vallie Hoff, TBHS, 31.63; 70. Izzy Sullivan, TBHS, 31.71; 84. Martina Giannini, CCHS, 33.21; 92. Maggie Hoff, TBHS, 34.45; 112. Maddison Warner, CCHS, 49.59
1-meter diving: 1. Emma Reed, Central, 401.30; 5. Brenna Jones, TBHS, 322.30; 18. Phaezia Harkins, CCHS, 244.20; 22. Maleah Cope, TBHS, 230.10; 28. Malia Anderson, TBHS, 209.55; 29. Brooke Zipperian, TBHS, 209.10
100 butterfly: 1. Anna Roesler, LHS, 103.28; 8. Skye Rehard, CCHS, 1:08.01; 10. Alaysa Porter, TBHS, 1:09.09
100 freestyle: 1. Olivia McPherson, LHS, 55.09; 12. Grace Bydlon, CCHS, 1:00.84; 13. Ryann Drube, CCHS, 1:00.87; 15. Rylee Brandon, TBHS, 1:01.13; 19. Klaire Rehard, CCHS, 1:01.93; 36. Cydney Pfaff, CCHS, 1:06.08; 42. Alize Post, CCHS, 1:07.90; 44. Chelly Gruenewald, TBHS, 1:08.39; 48. Bry Eby, CCHS, 1:09.67; 50. Alexis Creary, CCHS, 1:10.15; 54. Vallie Hoff, TBHS, 1:11.59; 60. Martina Giannini, CCHS, 1:13.79; 91. Maddison Warner, CCHS, 2:02.88
500 freestyle: 1. Sage Morton, LHS, 5:15.52; 17. Katie Edmonds, TBHS, 6:22.07; 18. Kaylee Robertson, TBHS, 6:23.07; 19 Jaisley Mathes, CCHS, 6:31.53
200 freestyle relay: 1. Laramie, 1:41.91; 2. Campbell County, Allison Granat, Ryann Drube, Klaire Rehard, Berkeley Christensen, 1:46.67; 13. Thunder Basin, Katie Edmonds, Chelly Gruenewald, Vallie Hoff, Kaylee Robertson, 2:01.69
100 backstroke: 1. Berkeley Christensen, CCHS, 1:01.32; 4. Allison Granat, CCHS, 1:03.90; 7. Libby Poley, TBHS, 1:07.12; 27. Patricia Hill, CCHS, 1:17.27; 32. Izzy Sullivan, TBHS, 1:21.51
100 breaststroke: 1. Hailey Uhrig, GRHS, 1:09.92; 3. Skye Rehard, CCHS, 1:12.15; 5. Rylee Brandon, TBHS, 1:16.91; 26. Chelly Gruenewald, TBHS, 1:26.10
400 freestyle relay: 1. Green River, 3:55.55; 3. Campbell County, Allison Granat, Skye Rehard, Klaire Rehard, Grace Bydlon, 3:56.29; 4. Thunder Basin, Libby Poley, Kaylee Robertson, Rylee Brandon, Alaysa Porter, 4:05.54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.