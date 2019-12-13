Longtime Campbell County High School boys basketball coach Mike Curry remembers when the 3-point rule came into play during the 1987-88 season for high school basketball, and the Camels were quick to begin using it to their advantage.
“It was a way to just basically start playing fast. Shooting threes and pressing, and that’s the way we did (it),” said Curry, now an assistant coach with Thunder Basin High School boys basketball. “It was almost 30 years ago when it really took off.”
It was as if players from Campbell County have 3-point shooting in their genes. In that first year, the Camels sank 95 of 218, or 45.3%, of their 3-point attempts. It’s a team record that still stands.
“We were shooting about eight or nine a game then,” Curry said. “And then within a relatively short time, that number went way up.”
The Camels, and all of the other high school teams in general, began to see the benefit of shooting from beyond the arc. It’s worth more points, it can offer a better chance for an offensive rebound and the shot can make opposing defenses space out for different opportunities inside the arc.
High school teams have seen that, and the number of 3-point attempts has multiplied since the initial season.
But teams from Campbell County have shot, and scored, an unusually high number of 3-pointers season after season.
Last season, the CCHS boys attempted a record 862 treys, almost four times as many as the first year the 3-point rule was brought to high school.
CCHS has led Class 4A basketball in 3-point attempts and makes in 12 of the last 13 seasons. During that time, Camels teams have scored 3,075 of their 8,529 attempts from beyond the arc, a clip of 36%.
“One, they spend a lot of time on their own shooting, so they make themselves good shooters,” said Camels boys basketball coach Bubba Hladky, himself a prolific 3-point shooter when he was a player in the early 1990s. “We emphasize pace and space and attacking the rim.
“But when they take the rim away, a lot of times the 3’s there. Analytically, it makes sense. If you hit 30% of your 3s it’s like hitting 50% of your 2s.”
And the unusually high 3-point shooting rates don’t stop within the gyms of the original Gillette high school.
Thunder Basin High School is close behind in the 3-point shooting frenzy. Last season, the Bolts averaged 25.7 3-point attempts per game, second in the state behind the Camels, who averaged more than 30.
Coaches have pointed to multiple reasons as to why Campbell County teams tend to shoot the long ball.
For one, TBHS and CCHS run a type of offense that favors attempting 3-point shots. They play fast, move the ball around, look for the inside layup first and if that isn’t there, they dish it out to the perimeter.
Rory Williams, the Bolts boys basketball head coach, was one of the best 3-point shooters the Camels ever saw when he played at CCHS from 1992-95. He set the season 3-point field goal shooting percentage record in 1993-94 by making 52.9% of his attempts, and he ranks second all-time on the Camels list with a 44.9% 3-point make rate for his career.
Though the Bolts don’t play exactly like the Camels, it’s hard to not have some similarities with Williams at the helm and Curry assisting.
“They’ve been playing like that even in the ’80s, ’90s and now with Bubba taking over. So, I think we’re going to play pretty similar,” Williams said about this season’s Bolts team.
Another reason for the heavy use of the 3-point shot is that the local youth programs have players who aren’t afraid to take deep shots, Hladky said.
“I see the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth graders, and they’re doing the same thing,” he said. “I still tell those kids, ‘If you’re open and you’re in range and you can get it there, man, let it go.’”
And for undersized basketball players who want to find playing time on a basketball team, the 3-point shot could be their ticket.
The trend isn’t limited to the boys teams. The TBHS girls led Class 4A last year, averaging 18.8 3-point shots per game while making an average of 4.6 per game. CCHS was fourth in 3-point attempts per game with an average of 14.7.
“Culturally, there’s a lot of kids who are willing to put the time in the gym to earn their right with the coach to shoot,” said Bolts girls varsity coach Braidi Lutgen. “I honestly just feel like it’s kids spending a lot of time in the gym so they’re comfortable shooting that shot.”
What happens when those long-range shots stop dropping?
It brings up a phrase that 3-point shooting teams despise: “Live and die by the 3.”
“That’s going to happen,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, that happens at all levels: NBA, college, high school, junior high. Some days, the ball is just not going to go in, no matter how good of a shooter you are.”
In last year’s Class 4A state title game featuring CCHS and Casper-Kelly Walsh, the Camels strayed from their usual 3-point shooting. The Camels were only able to take 14 shots from beyond the line and one of them went in, for a 3-point percentage of 7% in the most important game of the season.
Kelly Walsh beat Campbell County 60-33 in the championship game.
Looking at the players on this season’s Bolts and Camels teams, neither squad shows signs of straying from the 3-pointer.
Thunder Basin returns three starters from last season in seniors Mason Hamilton, Blaine Allen and Hayden Sylte. The Bolts’ tallest player is Allen, who stands 6-foot-4.
Sylte led the Bolts in 3-point shooting last season, completing 51 of 155 shots, and Allen was just behind with 48 makes.
The Bolts plan to speed up the game and take more shots than last season.
“There’s some games where people are going to be off, but I don’t think there’s going to be a game where all five of us are off,” Sylte said about 3-point shooting. “I also think we have a bunch of good finishers. … We have a bunch of good finishers who can get to the basket. So, I think if the shots aren’t falling, we’ll be able to just work the ball a little bit more around.”
CCHS is also shorter in stature this season and their tallest players are listed at 6-foot-4 as well: junior Gabe Gibson and senior Quincy Wofford.
Junior guard Luke Hladky, Bubba’s son, is the only returning starter from last season’s group that graduated seven. Luke Hladky was the team’s leading scorer and drained 99 of 302 3-pointers, one deep bucket away from his brother Trey Hladky’s Class 4A record of 100 in a season.
“It just kind of runs in the family, I guess,” Luke Hladky said. “We all shoot a lot of 3s. It’s just kind of what we do.”
Bubba said that all five players on the court will be green light shooters this season, a term that means they can shoot whenever they find an open shot.
The shooters will be on full display this weekend when Thunder Basin and Campbell County boys basketball start their seasons at the Gillette RE/MAX Invite from Thursday through Saturday.
