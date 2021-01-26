The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school wrestling teams went head to head on the mat Tuesday night, with the Bolts coming away with a 66-18 victory.
Thunder Basin started the dual hot, winning the first eight matches by pin. Dylan Catlin took the first win over Alex Eisenbraun at 138 pounds, followed by Seamus Casey's pin of Blake Harding at 145 pounds and Cael Porter's pin of Kiefer Gossel at 152 pounds.
Deyton Johnson kept the streak going for Thunder Basin, pinning Campbell County's Hunter Henderson at 160 pounds. Bolts' Garrett Toohey (170 pound) and Aden Jorgenson (182 pounds) also won by pin.
At 195 pounds, Dylan Glick pinned Campbell County's Jack Tinnell to win the match followed by Lane Catlin pinning Sheldon Rollo at 220 pounds.
The Camels were able to stop Thunder Basin's momentum in the heavyweight division, with senior Colter Rankin pinning Dylan Skillings. The Bolts were able to answer right back at 106 pounds with Blaize Burrow pinning Campbell County's Hayden Welsh.
Thunder Basin's Antonio Avila won by forfeit at 113 pounds before the Camels won at 120 pound with Colt Welsh's pin of Alex Draper. At 126 pounds, Bolts' Jeric Igo won by forfeit before Campbell County's Lucas Hill finished out the dual with a pin over Jais Rose.
"I feel pretty good with how I did," Welsh said of his win at 120 pounds. "I did better than what I expected."
Jorgenson, who won at 182 pounds, said every time he steps onto the mat, he expects to win.
"I dedicate my time to this," Jorgenson said. "Going out there and winning is what I practice for so I guess it just feels natural (to win)."
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will travel to Worland next for duals with Cody, Star Valley and Worland Friday.
