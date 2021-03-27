The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 5-0 win over Cheyenne East Friday and a 4-0 win over Cheyenne Central Saturday at TBHS.
Through the first four games of the season, the Bolt girls have yet to allow a goal and have outscored their opponents 28-0.
Against Cheyenne East, Bolt Cena Carlson got the scoring started with an unassisted goal in the 11th minute. Macy Schomer followed up with a goal of her own in the 33rd minute which was assisted by Kylie Hayes.
After taking a 2-0 lead into halftime, the Bolts took over in the second half, outscoring the Thunderbirds 3-0 in the final 40 minutes of the game. Schomer scored her second goal in the 52nd minute and was followed by a Rachel Cole goal in the 62nd minute (assisted by Carlson).
Brooke Dunham rounded out the scoring for the Bolts with a goal in the 66th minute, which was assisted by Carlson.
In net, goalkeeper Morgan Shirley had a clean sheet with two saves before Kendra Michael went in and kept the Bolts' shutout.
Against Cheyenne Central, Hayes scored in just the second minute of the game, a goal that was assisted by Carlson. Schomer gave the Bolts a 2-0 lead in the 17th minute off another assist by Carlson.
Junior Alex Michael assisted on a goal by Peyton Roswadovski in the 45th minute before Michael capped the scoring off herself with a penalty kick goal in the 67th minute.
Shirley kept the opponent off the board again against Central, ending the game with five saves.
Thunder Basin will return to the field at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a home game against Sheridan at TBHS.
