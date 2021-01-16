The Thunder Basin High School indoor track team started the season Saturday morning at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House with both the boys and girls placing second.
Sheridan’s boys won the meet with a team score of 287, followed by Thunder Basin (103), Rock Springs (58), Pinedale (30), Big Horn (24) and Tongue River (20).
For the girls, Sheridan won with a score of 209.33, followed by Thunder Basin (169.83), Buffalo (46.83), Pinedale (44), Rock Springs (44), Tongue River (18) and Big Horn (5).
The Bolts won seven events throughout the day, including five on the girls side and two for the boys.
For the girls, Alex Michael won the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.16 seconds.
- Kaylee Terry won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.71 while Abby Arnold won the 800-meter with a time of 2:40.60.
- In the girls high jump, Sydney Jackson’s height of 5 feet was enough to win.
- Kennedy Pulliam won the long jump event with a distance of 15 feet, 4.25 inches.
On the boys side, Oscar Martinez won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.52.
- The Bolts’ second win for the boys team was by the 4x400-meter relay team of Martinez, Reece Gange, Camden Schlekeway and Garner Gauthier in 3:36.41.
