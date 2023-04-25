Junior Rodeo
Buy Now

Hallie Sessions, 10, warms up here horse during practice Thursday, April 20, 2023 with the Gillette Rodeo Club at Arthun Eequine Services in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Gillette's high school and junior high school rodeo team took first in 12 events at the second rodeo of the spring season in Rock Springs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.