The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams hit the road for a pair of road meets in Cheyenne and Laramie over the weekend.
The Camels started the weekend in Laramie for the Cheyenne Pre-Invite against Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Lander, Sheridan and Laramie. Team scores were not recorded for the meet.
Brayden Rech was the lone Camel to finish in the top 5 during Friday's meet. Rech finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 4.16 seconds.
Thunder Basin competed in the a triple dual at Cheyenne South on Friday against South and Rock Springs. The Bolts lost to the Bison 114-44 and to Rock Springs 120-40.
The Bolts had nine top 5 finishers in the triple dual. Senior Ethan Tuckett finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.40, sophomore Treyden Smith finished third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:27.84 and senior Eric Thompson finished third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:46.64.
Tuckett and sophomore Hayden Chambers finished fourth and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with times of 5:53.53 and 6:35.63 respectively, Smith finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.68 and sophomore Reid Pollick finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:21.53.
In relays, the Bolts finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.16, third in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:54.66 and fourth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:13.48.
Both teams met Saturday to compete in the Cheyenne Invite. The Camels finished 10th with a score of 55 and the Bolts finished 11th with a score of 34.
Campbell County's David Fenderson was the only athlete to finish in the top 5 from Gillette. Fenderson finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:12.98 and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.07.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the pool for a pair of meets next weekend. The Camels and Bolts will swim in the Dual Invite on Friday and Saturday in Laramie.
