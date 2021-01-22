In the first quarter, the Campbell County High School boys basketball team looked like a team that could not be beat against Sheridan Friday night. In the first five minutes, senior Luke Hladky scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers.
But as the game progressed, the Broncs slowly began to close in on the Camels, taking the first matchup of the season between the two teams 63-62 in Sheridan.
After Hladky's hot start, the Camels took a 23-14 lead into the second quarter. After an 8-0 Sheridan run, the two teams went into the locker room at halftime deadlocked at 34-34.
After losing the lead, Campbell County responded by outscoring the Broncs 15-9 in the third quarter to take a 49-43 lead going into the fourth quarter. There, missed free throws and costly turnovers landed the Camels their first conference loss of the season.
Campbell County held the lead up until the final minutes of the contest, but with 16 seconds left, Sheridan went up 63-62 after a pair of made free throws. The Camels had one last chance to take the lead back, but a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Hladky went in an out as time expired.
Leading in scoring for the Camels was Hladky with 30 points, followed by Austin Robertson with 13, Jason Fink with nine, and Jefferson Neary and Gabe Gibson both adding five.
Campbell County (5-3) came into the contest ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings. The Camels fell to 0-1 in conference play while No. 2-ranked Sheridan (7-1) moves to 1-0.
Campbell County will have a quick opportunity to bounce back from the loss with another conference matchup this weekend. The Camels will face Kelly Walsh at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at CCHS.
