Campbell County High School girls soccer lost its first conference game of the season to Laramie High School 4-0 in Gillette on Friday.
The Camels were unable to muster much offense while Laramie controlled the ball through the game. The Plainsmen scored their first goal in the ninth minute of the match. Laramie then took a 2-0 lead at halftime.
