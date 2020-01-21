Lillard scores 61 and Blazers beat Warriors
PORTLAND, Ore. — After setting a Portland record with 61 points, Damian Lillard knew exactly who held the old mark.
He did.
Lillard topped his own franchise scoring high Monday night in the Trail Blazers’ 129-124 overtime victory against the Golden State Warriors. He also established a team best with 11 3-pointers.
“I guess if somebody’s going to beat my record, it’s good to be me,” Lillard said.
The star guard’s previous career high was 60 points earlier this season against Brooklyn, which broke the club record at the time. His 61 points Monday were the most in the NBA this season.
Lillard became the first player in NBA history with 60-plus points and 10-plus 3-pointers in a game, and just the sixth player with multiple 60-point games.
He also had 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, and he made all 16 of his free throws. Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers (19-26), who snapped a two-game skid.
“I’m excited about it, I’m happy about it, but I wish it counted for three wins instead of one,” Lillard said.
Atlanta Hawk’s Parsons injured in car crash
ATLANTA — Chandler Parsons’ attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries” in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career.
Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of the firm Morgan & Morgan say the injuries Parsons suffered in Wednesday’s crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department told The Associated Press that the police report was not available Monday because the public affairs unit was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.
The Hawks said last week that Parsons suffered a concussion and whiplash. The team has added “associated disk injury” to his list of injuries.
Parsons remains in the concussion protocol and was not with the team for Monday’s game against Toronto. He was not on the bench for the team’s last two games against San Antonio and Detroit.
Parsons’ attorneys said in a statement released Monday that the other driver “admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him” and “passed out” following the crash. The attorneys say the driver, who was not identified, is responsible for “seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete.”
The 31-year-old Parsons, acquired from Memphis last summer, has played just five games for the Hawks. He is averaging 2.8 points and is making more than $25 million in the final year of his contract.
