Jannie Miller has been coaching in Campbell County since 1999.
Miller, 52, moved to Gillette just before the turn of the century. She coached basketball and track at Wright Junior Senior High until taking a job at Twin Spruce Junior High in 2007.
Miller spent the next decade coaching basketball and soccer while teaching eighth and ninth grade English. When a second comprehensive high school opened in Gillette in 2017, she hopped at the opportunity to teach and coach at Thunder Basin High School.
The longtime English teacher has accumulated over 30 years of coaching experience. On top of coaching basketball, soccer and track and field, Miller has also polished her craft in volleyball and tennis.
Her favorite part: Building lifelong relationships with her players.
“The reason why I teach and coach is because of the lasting relationships I’m able to have with the kids,” Miller said. “Thanks to social media now, it’s so easy to stay in touch with them.”
One example of how dedicated Miller is to staying in touch with her former students and players is a party she went to this year. She attended the 40th birthday celebration for one of her former students at Burns Junior Senior High.
“We were tight and they all keep in really good touch with me,” Miller said. “That makes teaching and coaching 100% worth it.”
Before the days of social media, Miller was a letter writer. Since she started her teaching career at Johnson Junior High in Cheyenne in 1994, Miller has always found ways to stay connected and involved in the kids she’s come across both in and out of the classroom.
Miller has spent the last five years as an assistant coach at Thunder Basin. She’s been on the bench for the Bolts boys basketball team and was an assistant girls soccer coach for the school up until this season.
After being an assistant for so many years, Miller decided it was time to make a change. That spark of spontaneity led her to take a teaching job at Rawlins High School next year.
Miller was also hired as the head coach for the Outlaws varsity girls soccer team. For the first time since 1999, Miller will be the one calling the shots from the sidelines.
Destined to coach
Miller always had the dream of being a school counselor. But in the mid-1990s, that career path started with becoming a teacher first.
Miller started her career at Johnson Junior High and Cheyenne East High School. She coached junior high volleyball, boys and girls basketball and track and field.
She eventually expanded into coaching tennis at East and sophomore girls basketball at Cheyenne Central.
In 1996, she moved on to Burns to become the head girls basketball coach and the head boys track and field coach while simultaneously teaching English classes for four different grades.
“Honestly, Burns was my dream job,” Miller said. “I remember getting offered the head coaching job for girls basketball and calling my dad and telling him that I didn’t know what to do.
“My dad’s always been my go-to guy for that kind of stuff. I just remember him saying, ‘Why are you even calling me. Just do it.’”
Miller took a teaching job in Wright in 1999 where she coached boys and girls basketball as well as boys and girls track. She moved on to Twin Spruce in 2007 to coach boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer and girls soccer. She also coached the JV girls soccer team at Campbell County from for two years.
Miller’s five-year teaching stint at Thunder Basin will come to an end when her final class dismisses Wednesday afternoon. While she knows going to Rawlins is the best thing for her, that doesn’t stop her from feeling nostalgic as her final year as a Bolt winds down.
“I feel very guilty about leaving this year’s freshmen,” Miller said. “But I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and I think this job in Rawlins opened up for a reason. This is where I’m going to finish out my teaching and coaching career.”
Miller has been married to her husband Tyler for three decades. She already bought a house in Rawlins and plans to live there during the school year while her husband stays in Gillette.
“We’ve been married for 30 years,” Miller said. “Some time apart will be just fine.”
Miller’s final season as an assistant coach at Thunder Basin ended with the boys basketball team winning its first state title in school history. It was the perfect way to end a perfect career in Gillette.
“I’m not an emotional person at all,” Miller said, sniffling back tears. “But I had this group as freshmen and as sophomores and I coached them in basketball. They gave me this picture and they all wrote me something special on the frame... And that’s what it’s all about.
“If you don’t have long-lasting relationships, why are we doing what we’re doing in the first place?”
A player’s favorite
Miller took this year off from coaching soccer at Thunder Basin but is looking forward to getting back to the pitch next year. She already went to scout her new team in Newcastle early this month.
“They seemed super nice and I’m very excited to be in charge of a team again,” Miller said. “I’ve been an assistant for a while where you just do what is expected of you from the head coach but I’m excited now that I can make the decisions.”
Deegan Williams has been playing for Miller since his youth soccer days over a decade ago. The Thunder Basin senior played soccer for Miller for years before becoming a key piece for the Thunder Basin basketball program three years ago.
“She was always a perfect coach for me,” Williams said. “I’m really hard on myself and she just reads me like a book. If she sees I’m mad she’ll be the first person to come tell me that I’m the best person in the state.”
Miller also taught Williams during his freshman and sophomore years. With Williams graduating this weekend, the Thunder Basin point guard will always remember Miller as the ‘school mom’.
“She was just nothing but caring for us,” Williams said. “She is someone you can always talk to and you can trust her with anything. If your life was on the line, she’d be there.”
While he’ll miss hearing Miller’s positive support on an every day basis, Williams is excited to see Miller step into a head coaching role in Rawlins.
“They’re really lucky,” Williams said. “She knows a lot about the game of soccer and she coaches the game well. She knows how to coach people. She’s going to get them to work hard and to have them buy in. Those girls are getting a great coach.”
