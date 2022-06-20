Both the Montana high school boys and girls all-star teams swept Wyoming during the 47th annual basketball series this weekend.
The Montana boys beat the Wyoming boys 103-76 in game one Friday in Sheridan and again 94-77 in game two Saturday in Lockwood, Montana. The two wins this year pushed Montana’s winning streak to 20 and improves its overall record over Wyoming to 65-27, according to WyoPrep.com.
The Montana girls also swept Wyoming with a pair of wins this weekend. Montana won game one 69-59 on Friday and game two 68-49 on Saturday. The Montana girls extended their win streak in the series to 12 games and moved to 37-13 overall over Montana.
A pair of Gillette athletes played in this year’s all-star series. Thunder Basin High School graduates Deegan Williams and McKale Holte suited up for the Wyoming boys after helping lead the Bolts to the school’s first state title this winter. No girls participated from Campbell County or Thunder Basin.
Holte finished game one with seven points and Williams added three. Davis Crilly of Kelly Walsh had a team-high 22. In game two, Williams finished with nine points and Holte finished with six.
