The most important thing for Alex Michael during her senior soccer season at Thunder Basin High School is for her and her teammates to enjoy the ride.
Michael, who is playing in her fourth season on the Thunder Basin girls varsity team, knows all the pressure that comes along with being one of the best programs in the state. The Bolts have played in the state championship game each of the team’s first three seasons since the school opened in 2017. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
The Bolts are set up to make a similar run again this year. Thunder Basin started the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media preseason girls soccer rankings.
While winning is the main goal, none of it matters if everyone on the team doesn’t enjoy the experience. Michael’s main priority now as a senior is to ensure each one of her teammates has fun during the spring season.
“It’s a lot of pressure because I started out playing on varsity my freshman year and we ended up winning state,” Michael said. “Obviously we want to keep the momentum going but we also want to most importantly make sure all the girls are having fun. No matter if you win state or not, if you’re not having fun it really doesn’t matter.”
The team hopes to bring home its second girls soccer title after winning it in 2019. The Bolts were a perfect 18-0 going into its matchup with Rock Springs in last year’s championship game but fell 2-0.
Thunder Basin started the season with a little bit of redemption. The Bolts beat the Tigers 3-0 during last weekend’s season-opener at home.
“I think the good thing is that the energy level is really high,” head coach Lyle Foster said. “The focus is very clean and our leadership this year has really stepped up. They know the direction that we need to go.”
The Bolts will have a very similar identity this year after returning three all-state players from a year ago. Michael returns to the midfield along with forward Cena Carlson and defender Eagan Clark.
Five all-conference players will also return to the starting lineup, including goaltender Morgan Shirley, defender Sam Bonar, defender Caytlynn Garland, midfielder Kylie Hayes and forward Brooke Dunham.
“We’re a deep team,” Foster said. “Definitely the ultimate goal is to get back into the state championship game. These girls know that they have the tools to do it and they have the want to do it. They are going to push themselves because they are very player-driven.”
Like Michael, Carlson was brought up to the varsity team as a freshman and immediately made an impact on the offensive side. Now in her second season at Thunder Basin, the sophomore is looking to build off the momentum she built up in her first year.
“At the beginning of last year I was definitely very nervous,” Carlson said. “I did not think I would come on and be a starting varsity player. ... I just need to keep working and do what I do on the left side of the field. I’m not trying to get stats or anything, I’m just worried about helping the team win.”
Carlson was the last one on the field during Wednesday’s practice at TBHS. She stayed after practice to work on her shot while the early evening sun provided light.
“Obviously our goal is to win state,” Carlson said. “There’s no question about it.”
All the pieces are there for the Bolts to make another run at the state title. The biggest thing to focus on will be to continue to grow and get better as the season goes along.
“I think so far we have a lot of momentum going already,” Michael said. “Everyone is really excited to get our (feet) in the door because a lot of seniors graduated from around the state so it’s kind of fresh for everyone.”
In the school’s fifth year of existence, Thunder Basin has already established itself as one of the best soccer programs in the state. Another goal this year will be to continue building a winning culture on the field and in the locker room.
“We just need to not rest on the fact that good is enough,” Foster said. “It’s got to be great. The girls know what they have to do.”
The Bolts (1-0) started conference play with a road game against Cheyenne East on Friday. Results were not available before print deadline.
Thunder Basin will play Cheyenne Central at noon Saturday in Cheyenne.
