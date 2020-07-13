Powder Basin Motocross hosted its final event of season over the weekend with the Triple Crown races in Gillette.
The two-day event included races for four-wheeler riders, veterans, women and the normal motocross racers. It was a combination between High Plains and South Dakota motocross associations and a Tri-State Dirt Riders event, which drew competitors from Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and the rest of Wyoming.
Powder Basin Motocross President Wes Hoffman said it was a great weekend, with the only issue being the extreme heat. The track held up well during practice Friday and for the races Saturday, but the staff really struggled to keep moisture on the track after midday Sunday — when temperatures near 100 degrees were recorded.
However, with COVID-19 shutting down events across the country and the region, racers were just happy to get onto the track. Hoffman said there have been some races in South Dakota and Montana, but Gillette has been one of the few options for motocross.
"They came to Gillette just because we were one of the few areas that were holding races," Hoffman said.
Powder Basin Motocross hosted an event in June, before the Triple Crown races over the weekend. Sometimes it holds events until early August, but Hoffman said it was nice to be able to host races at all this summer.
"It was great to be able to host some races and be able to get some in. I know there are other tracks that are struggling here in Wyoming that don't even know if they'll be able to hold their races," Hoffman said. "It's great to have a facility to host the races."
Hoffman also added Powder Basin MX "had tons of help this weekend from the community." From different businesses to all the volunteers working at the track, he said "we're super grateful for all those people."
"It's been a super great year," Hoffman said.
The Triple Crown races began Saturday and finished up Sunday afternoon. Results for both days are listed below.
Saturday results
40-plus
1. Mike Thomas, Dayton; 3. Brandon Garcia, Gillette; 6. Gregory Crowe, Gillette; 7. David Jensen, Gillette; 9. Matt Knight, Gillette
50 expert
1. Jaxon Stewart, Gillette; 2. Dane Fear, Big Piney
Trophey — 2-stroke open
1. Max Makousky, Newcastle; 2. Cody Thompson, Gillette
Veteran C
1. Austin Ehnes, Spearfish, SD; 2. Terry Poole, Gillette
Womens C
1. Nicole Marks; 2. Hanna Parkin, Laramie
Open outlaw
1. Connor Strait, Gillette; 2. Kyle Deines, Fromberg, MT
Open amateur
1. Will Hoffman, Gillette; 2. Zeb Rankin, Gillette; 5. Bryton Hoffman, Gillette; 15. Tanner Gednalske, Gillette; 17. Tyler Waldner, Rozet
450 A
1. Kyle Deines, Fromberg, MT; 3. Connor Strait, Gillette; 5. Landon Schmidt, Gillette
450 B
1. Stevin Horrocks; 2. Bryton Hoffman, Gillette; 5. Tyler Sikkenga, Gillette; 7. Cody Thompson, Gillette
450 C
1. Austin Ehnes, Spearfish, SD; 5. Terry Poole, Gillette; 6. Matt Knight, Gillette
250 A
1. Kyle Deines, Fromberg, MT; 2. Greg Hermansen, Rapid City, SD
250 B
1. Zeb Rankin, Gillette; 2. Will Hoffman, Gillette; 6. Tyler Sikkenga, Gillette; 10. Braden Hoffman, Gillette; 14. Mason Remmick, Gillette; 18. Keaton Canfield, Gillette; 19. Jason Sikkenga, Gillette
250 C
1. Gavin Fox, Chadron, Neb.; 14. Makayla Canfield, Gillette; 15. Tanner Gednalske, Gillette; 16. Tyler Waldner, Rozet; 19. Ramiro Hernandez
85 A
1. Pason Allen, Belle Fourche, SD; 2. Dalton Duwenhoegger, Piedmont, SD
85 B
1. Bo Brennan, Callaway, Neb.; 2. Cole Bushman, Joliet, MT
85 C
1. Kwinsy Russell, Dupree, SD; 2. Kade Keim, Chadron, Neb.
65 A
1. Dayton Eagle, Woonsocket, SD; 2. Griffin Garner, Sheridan
65 B
1. Jaxon Stewart, Gillette; 2. Dane Fear, Big Piney
65 C
1. Kenny Rose, Rapid City, SD; 8. Evan Knight, Gillette
Supermini
1. Pason Allen, Belle Fourche, SD; 2. Drew Odland, Rapid City, SD
65 open
1. Adam Odland, Rapid City, SD; 3. Jaxon Stewart, Gillette
School boy
1. Max Makousky, Newcastle; 4. Zeb Rankin, Gillette; 16. Tyler Waldner, Rozet
50 A
1. Levi Barry, Piedmont, SD
50 B
1. Hunter Barry, Gillette; 2. Levi Bestgen, Rapid City, SD
50 C
1. Lilah Carr; 5. Mikah Amador, Gillette; 10. Freya Knight, Gillette
50 open
1. Jaxon Stewart, Gillette; 8. Hunter Terry, Gillette
Vet A
1. Landon Schmidt, Gillette; 8. Brandon Garcia, Gillette
Vet B
1. Mike Thomas, Dayton; 2. Matt Knight, Gillette; 3. Gregory Crowe, Gillette; 4. Adam Frary, Gillette; 6. David Jensen, Gillette
2-stroke outlaw
1. Greg Hermansen, Rapid City, SD; 4. Landon Schmidt, Gillette
Womens open
1. Katelyn Slack, Riverton; 3. Makayla Canfield, Gillette; 4. Casey Bortle, Gillette
Sunday results
40-plus
1. Jason LeDoux, Casper; 2. Brandon Garcia, Gillette; 4. David Jensen, Gillette
50 expert
1. Jaxon Stewart, Gillette; 2. Dane Fear, Big Piney
Vet C
1. Terry Poole, Gillette; 2. Sean McNulty, Sidney, Neb.
Womens B
1. Anna Butler, Carpenter, WY
Womens C
1. Nicole Marks; 2. Hayden Marks
Open outlaw
1. Kyle Deines, Fromberg, MT.; 2. Greg Hermansen, Rapid City, SD
Open amateur
1. Stevin Horrocks; 3. Will Hoffman, Gillette; 8. Joshua Remmick, Gillette; 11. Bryton Hoffman, Gillette; 14. Tanner Gednalske; 16. Tyler Waldner, Rozet
450 A
1. Kyle Deines, Fromberg, MT.; 3. Landon Schmidt, Gillette
450 B
1. Stevin Horrocks; 3. Bryton Hoffman, Gillette; 4. Tyler Sikkenga, Gillette
450 C
1. Robin King, Newcastle; 3. Terry Pool, Gillette; 4. Jamin Battles, Gillette
250 A
1. Kyle Deines, Fromberg, MT.
250 B
1. Max Makousky, Newcastle; 2. Will Hoffman, Gillette; 9. Joshua Remmick, Gillette; 14. Braden Hoffman, Gillette
250 C
1. Gavin Fox, Chadron, Neb.; 10. Tanner Gednalske, Gillette; 14. Tyler Walnder, Rozet
85 A
1. Pason Allen, Belle Fourche, SD; 2. Ryan Tucker
85 B
1. Bo Brennan, Callaway, Neb.; 2. Adam Odland, Rapid City, SD
85 C
1. Kwinsy Russell, Dupree, SD; 2. Kade Keim, Chadron, Neb.
65 A
1. Adam Odland, Rapid City, SD; 2. Cole Bushman, Joliet, MT
65 B
1. Jaxon Stewart, Gillette; 2. Dane Fear, Big Piney
65 C
1. Kingston Garner, Sheridan; 2. Hayden Cofield, Spearfish, SD
Supermini
1. Pason Allen, Bell Fourche, SD; 2. Drew Odland, Rapid City, SD
65 open
1. Jaxon Stewart, Gillette; 2. Rylan Hermansen, Rapid City, SD
School boy
1. Max Makousky, Newcastle; 14. Tyler Waldner, Rozet
50 A
1. Levi Barry, Piedmont, SD
50 B
1. Hunter Terry, Gillette; 2. Krosston Kasner, Cody, Neb.
50 C
1. Drake Hajek, Sidney, Neb.; 2. Freya Knight, Gillette; 7. Zane McCauslin, Gillette; 8. Mikah Amador, Gillette; Madilynn Brady, Gillette
50 open
1. Jaxon Stewart, Gillette; 5. Hunter Terry, Gillette
Veteran A
1. Troy Barry, Piedmont, SD; 2. Landon Schmidt, Gillette; 8. Brandon Garcia, Gillette
Vet B
1. Brandon Humphries, Rapid City, SD; 2. Adam Frary, Gillette; 5. David Jensen, Gillette
Two-stroke outlaw
1. Greg Hermansen, Rapid City, SD; 5. Landon Schmidt, Gillette
Womens open
1. Katelyn Slack, Riverton; 3. Casey Bortle, Gillette; 4. Makayla Canfield, Gillette
