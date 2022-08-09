Cedric Walker is looking forward to a fresh start.
Walker, who served as the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team’s interim head coach for seven games this spring, was hired as the team’s full-time head coach and general manager last month. The contract is a multi-year deal, Walker said.
Walker was promoted from defensive coordinator to interim head coach after Curtis Williams resigned for medical reasons in April. He took over a Wyoming team that was 1-4.
Walker went 2-5 as the interim head coach and led the team in its first-ever playoff game — a 49-40 loss to the Billings Outlaws — in June. He took over a team he didn’t assemble and is looking forward to having full control of the roster for the Mustangs’ third season in Gillette next year.
“It’s going to be nice to be able to come in and start from scratch and bring in the type of people we want both on and off the field,” Walker said. “We were kind of thrown into a fiasco last year so it’ll feel good to be able to start with my own coaching staff and players this time around.”
Walker was the Mustangs’ third head coach last season and the team’s fourth in its two-year history. Former owner Keith Russ coached Wyoming in its inaugural season last year before hiring Michael Coleman last October.
Coleman was fired after coaching just two games in March. Williams replaced Coleman but left the team after going 1-2.
Walker was hired as an assistant coach with Williams and was promoted to the head coaching role when Williams resigned. Walker is now responsible for both the day-to-day operations as well as the team’s front office.
“The main thing going forward is figuring out if football is even important to the guys we’re bringing in,” Walker said. “We want people who do things when no one else is around and studies scouting reports and does their weight training and has good attention to detail.”
While the Champions Indoor Football League’s season is just four months, being the Mustangs’ head coach is a full-time job. Walker spends the majority of the offseason actively recruiting players. The Texas native is still living in Gillette and is moving into an apartment this week.
“We want to find a good nucleus of guys to bring back from last year that fans can recognize,” Walker said. “We want guys with high character and high class. Winning has to be important to them.”
Walker was thrown in the fire in the middle of the Mustangs’ dramatic second season playing in the CIF. His goal now is to mend relationships with the community to ensure the organization’s drama is a thing of the past.
“The relationship with the community is the No. 1 thing,” Walker said. “Everybody knows everybody here. The community loves winners and they support their organizations. It’s time for us to give back to them both on and off the field.”
In terms of the product that takes the field in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex next season, Walker wants to continue building off the momentum the Mustangs finished with this spring.
“It’s going to be imperative for this organization to build off of what we had at the end of last year,” Walker said. “We finished last year strong and on a good note considering all the turbulence we went through.”
Since joining the CIF last year, the Mustangs are 5-15 in league play. Walker’s main goal is to field a blue-collar team that isn’t afraid to play physical football going forward.
“It’s going to be nice to be able to start from scratch and kind of have a game plan and a blueprint for what we want to do going into a season,” Walker said. “Our culture is going to be important. We want the community to have a team they can be proud of and we want the focus to just be on football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.