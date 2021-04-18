The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team won a pair of home games over the weekend versus Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East to improve to 9-0 on the season. The Bolts beat Central 2-0 Friday night and East 6-0 Saturday afternoon.
Against the Indians, Thunder Basin took an early lead off a goal from Caleb Howell in the sixth minute of the game. The goal was assisted by Cody Shrum.
The score stayed at 1-0 for the rest of the first half. The Bolts added a big insurance goal two minutes into the second half with Howell's second goal of the game which was also assisted by Shrum.
On Saturday, Thunder Basin's offense went off for six goals against Cheyenne East. Howell got the scoring started with a goal in the 31st minute from a Damian Myers assist to give the Bolts an early 1-0 lead in the first half.
Thunder Basin would add five more goals in the second half against the Thunderbirds. Shrum scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and Ricardo Diaz added his first goal in the 70th minute off an assist from Ian Tucker.
Diaz scored again in the 70th minute from an assist by Angel Ontiveros and one minute later Sergio Pelayo scored his first goal off another assist from Ontiveros.
Tucker rounded out the scoring for the Bolts with a goal in the 74th minute off an assist from Gunnar Gauthier.
Through the first nine games of the season, Thunder Basin still hasn't given up a goal on defense. The Bolts are outscoring opponents 39-0.
Thunder Basin is ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys soccer rankings behind only Jackson. The team will return to the field next weekend with a crosstown matchup against Campbell County.
The Camels will host the Bolts at 5 p.m. Friday night at Campbell County High School.
