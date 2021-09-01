The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school tennis teams traveled to South Dakota to dual Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday. The boys didn't compete because boys tennis is a spring sport in South Dakota.
Varsity teams in South Dakota score six singles players and three doubles teams.
The Camel girls team beat Central 6-3 and lost to Stevens 6-3 while the Bolts beat Central 7-2 and lost to Stevens 5-4.
Against Central, Campbell County's Abi Neary won 10-2 at No. 2 singles, Payton Whitt won 10-4 at No. 4 singles, Bailey Gray won 10-8 at No. 6 singles, Neary and Alexa Richert won 10-5 at No. 1 doubles, Mary Bouzis and Whitt won 10-4 at No. 2 doubles and Gray and Maddie Edwards won 10-6 at No. 3 doubles.
Richert lost 10-9 at No. 1 singles, Bouzis lost 10-9 at No. 3 singles and Edwards lost 10-7 at No. 5 singles.
For JV, Samantha Torres lost 8-1 at No. 7 singles, Lexi Alexander lost 8-2 at No. 8 singles, Halo Miller lost 8-4 at No. 9 singles and Mia Remmick lost 8-1 at No. 10 singles. Torres and Alexander won 8-3 at No. 4 doubles and Miller and Remmick won 8-2 at No. 5 doubles.
Against Stevens, Richert won 10-4 at No. 1 singles, Neary won 10-8 at No. 2 singles and Richert and Neary won 10-8 at No. 1 doubles. Bouzis lost 10-8 at No. 3 singles, Edwards lost 10-6 at No. 4 singles, Whitt lost 10-2 at No. 5 singles, Gray lost 10-1 at No. 6 singles, Bouzis and Whitt lost 10-5 at No. 2 doubles and Edwards and Gray lost 10-4 at No. 3 doubles.
For JV, Torres lost 10-2 at No. 7 singles, Alexander lost 10-0 at No. 8 singles, Miller lost 10-5 at No. 9 singles, Remmick lost 10-1 at No. 10 singles and 8-0 at No. 11 singles, Torres and Alexander lost 10-3 at No. 4 doubles and Miller and Remmick lost 10-4 at No. 5 doubles.
For the Bolts against Central, Ali Morgan won 10-1 at No. 2 singles, Maggie Bruse won 10-6 at No. 3 singles, Brooke Kendrick won 10-5 at No. 4 singles, Brianna Ketchum won 10-1 at No. 5 singles, Hallie Angelos won 10-0 at No. 6 singles, Kendrick and Ketchum won 10-5 at No. 2 doubles and Sarah Rasse and Morgan won 10-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Rasse lost 10-3 at No. 1 singles and Bruse and Angelos lost 10-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Tierra Tachick lost 8-4 at No. 7 singles, Freedom Wolf won 8-2 at No. 8 singles, Emma Lehman won 8-5 at No. 9 singles, Raquel Hermida won 8-5 at No. 10 singles, Mallory Peterson lost 8-2 at No. 11 singles, Alexis Kaul lost 8-2 at No. 12 singles, Anna Pagnini won 8-3 at No. 13 singles, Katja Muller won 8-2 at No. 14 singles, Sammy Lehman lost 8-0 at No. 15 singles, Wolfe and Tachick won 8-4 at No. 4 doubles, Lehmon and Hermida won 8-2 at No. 5 doubles, Peterson and Kaul lost 8-3 at No. 6 doubles and Pagnini and Muller won 8-4 at No. 7 doubles.
Against Stevens, Rasse won 10-2 at No. 1 singles, Morgan won 10-2 at No. 2 singles, Kendrick won 10-2 at No. 4 singles, Angelos won 10-2 at No. 6 singles and Ketchum and Kendrick won 10-6 at No. 2 doubles. Bruse lost 10-8 at No. 3 singles, Ketchum lost 10-4 at No. 5 singles, Angelos lost 10-2 at No. 6 singles, Bruse and Angelos lost 10-7 at No. 1 doubles and Rasse and Morgan lost 10-6 at No. 3 doubles.
Tachick won 10-5 at No. 7 singles, Wolf won 5-0 by default at No. 8 singles, Emma Lehman won 10-2 at No. 9 singles, Hermida lost 10-9 at No. 10 singles, Peterson won 10-1 at No. 11 singles, Kaul won 10-2 at No. 12 singles, Anna Paguini won 10-1 at No. 13 singles, Muller won 10-1 at No. 14 singles, Sammy Lehman won 10-1 at No. 15 singles, Tachick and Wolf won 10-4 at No. 4 doubles, Emma Lehman and Hermida won 10-2 at No. 5 doubles, Peterson and Kaul won 10-0 at No. 6 doubles and Paguini and Muller won 10-0 at No. 7 doubles.
The Camels and Bolts will return to the court for three duals against Cheyenne East, Central and South on Thursday.
