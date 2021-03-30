Missy West was excited all week to play her first game with the Campbell County High School softball team. It wasn’t until her fifth hour class Friday that the excitement started to turn into nervousness.
“It was really weird for me, honestly,” West said. “I’ve never really gotten nervous to play softball because I’ve been playing since I was really little. When we finally stepped onto the field, I was super excited, but my stomach hurt. I was so nervous and I was clueless on why.”
A large part of the nerves was the game West was playing in Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex was one of the first sanctioned high school softball games in Wyoming state history. West’s two older sisters, Alissa West and Myranda Winkler, reminded her of the significance of the game via text messages throughout the week.
Her sisters were advocates for high school softball, fighting for sanctioning the sport years ago, West said.
“It was a reality check for me,” West said. “My older sisters were calling me and texting me saying, ‘You’re going to make history today Missy,’ and it kind of sank in when I saw all these girls take the field to represent their schools in Wyoming.
“It’s not just something new for Campbell County, but it’s something new for Thunder Basin and Cheyenne and all the other teams around Wyoming.”
While it was unique to see her team play for the first time Friday along with Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central, West strongly believes the Camels have the best new jerseys in the sport.
“I think personally we have the sharpest uniforms,” she said.
Just one field over, student-athletes from Thunder Basin felt equal amounts of pressure and nervousness going into their first game in Bolts uniforms. For seniors MeKyla Smith and Macynzie Loftus, it would be their first and last season-opening game for their high school.
“I was pretty nervous,” Loftus said. “It was nerve-wracking, because we had a big turnout and I didn’t really expect that, but I was also really excited to be out there playing with my team. It was a good feeling, ultimately.”
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin started their inaugural seasons with big conference wins over the Cheyenne schools. The Camels beat East 10-8 while the Bolts dominated Central 14-4.
Avery Gray, a freshman at CCHS, threw the first pitch in Camel history against East. While she was nervous going in, she eventually settled down and threw a 13-strikeout complete game.
“It meant a lot to me,” Gray said. “We have never played together before and it’s a bunch of different girls from all around, and we’re one team now so it’s very different but very exciting at the same time.”
Before high school softball, Gillette players had a handful of travel organizations that mixed players from the local high schools. After Thunder Basin’s game ended Friday, Loftus had the opportunity to go see some of her travel teammates playing softball for Campbell County.
“We’d go over and watch the Camels in between games and that was really weird to see my travel teammates in a different uniform than me,” Loftus said.
Weather was one concern during the process of getting softball approved for high school competition, but like any other spring sports team, the programs must simply adapt to whatever Mother Nature throws their way on game day. A prime example was Saturday morning, where both teams played conference games with a light dusting of snow falling sporadically throughout the morning.
“Honestly, I wasn’t too surprised,” Loftus said. “Living in Wyoming for so long you kind of learn to expect the unexpected with weather. Wyoming likes to be bipolar in that way.”
The Bolts came prepared for the weather, equipping heaters behind the bench for players to stick their hands in front of between innings. One Bolt got creative, as she took a Rice Krispies Treat that had frozen and toasted it in front of the heater like a s’more over a campfire.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin played in four games during softball’s opening weekend. Each team played two conference games and two non-conference games.
The Camels went 3-1 over the weekend and 1-1 in conference games. Campbell County beat East twice Friday before splitting a doubleheader with Central on Saturday.
Thunder Basin also started the season 3-1, but won both of its conference games to start with a 2-0 conference mark. The Bolts’ one loss was to Central on Friday.
Conference games are the only contests with playoff implications. The top four teams from each conference will play in the state tournament, which will be held in Gillette this year and next, according to WyoPreps.com.
Smith said the Bolts are an elite team with high expectations, but the girls need to communicate better as the season progresses to have a successful first season.
“I think we looked really good for only having so many practices outside,” Smith said. “We’ve only had so much time to bond as a team, but personally I think we did super good.”
For the Camels, West and Gray think the team played with the right amount of energy despite the nerves of opening weekend.
“We came out Friday and we played really, really strong,” West said. “We played as a team.”
Saturday’s games weren’t as smooth as they took a conference loss to Central 14-3. But the Camels rebounded to win their second non-conference game over Central 5-4.
Overall, the opening weekend of the prep softball season went about as smoothly as one could expect. High school student-athletes were given an opportunity to play for their schools for the first time, and they all took advantage of it.
With the opening weekend now behind them, both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will now look ahead to the rest of the season in hopes of making more history by bringing the first softball state championship to Gillette.
