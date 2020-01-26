The Bolts had only made three 3-pointers all game before draining two in the final 37 seconds of the fourth quarter that forced overtime and led to an improbable 71-66 win over Casper-Natrona.
The Thunder Basin girls basketball team was trailing Natrona County 56-50 on their home floor in Gillette with 40 seconds left Saturday when Breckyn Hamlin nailed a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game. Then on a frantic play to end regulation, sophomore Brady Diemling beat the buzzer with another 3 to send the game into overtime.
The Bolts again found themselves down in OT 63-60. But one more big 3, this time from senior Payton McGrath, sparked a game-winning run.
“I love those games. They’re the most fun,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “All of a sudden, we decided with about 1:46 left that there’s still game time left and they just played with grit and passion.
“It was the most grit and passion so far this year and it was awesome — huge 3s, huge free throws, huge steals, everyone had something big to bring.”
The Bolts had to fight tooth and nail to secure the victory, but they were in control the majority of the game. A fast start pushed the Bolts to a 20-12 lead after the first quarter and they had only trailed for 1 minute, 15 seconds entering the fourth up 41-35.
However, foul trouble started to catch up to the Bolts in the fourth and 11 of the Fillies’ 21 points in the period came from the free throw line. They were down 45-37 with about 6 minutes to play, but used a 16-3 run to go up 53-48 with just under 2 minutes left.
A pair of Filly free throws with 44 seconds left seemed to be the final straw for TBHS, as it put the Fillies ahead 56-50. Instead of calling it a night, the Bolts buckled down and refused to say die.
“We never really give up. That’s just not us as a team, but it was like, ‘We need to do this now,’” Hamlin said. “It was slipping away and it had to happen right then.”
TBHS hadn’t hit a 3-pointer since the second quarter and starting point guard Jersie Taylor had fouled out of the game. Even so, the Bolts came straight down the floor after going down six and Hamlin drained the big 3 from the wing.
The crowd and bench erupted. Then a timeout was immediately taken by Lutgen, and Hamlin went to the bench yelling, “Let’s go!” as her teammates surrounded her.
“Those shots are hard to take, but once you hit them it puts us up, gives us energy,” Hamlin said. “Once I hit that one, I was like, ‘We’re going to win this.’”
There was still plenty of work to do, but the Bolts received a break when Natrona missed a pair of free throws at the other end to leave the door ajar. They air-balled the first game-tying attempt on the following possession, but 5-foot-6 Kate Hladky grabbed a crucial rebound among the trees.
She kicked it out to Hamlin, who swung it to a wide open Diemling at the top of the key. Diemling had never made a game-tying shot before in her career, but shot with confidence and the TBHS faithful went crazy when it splashed the net with just a few seconds on the clock.
“Lutgen was telling me all game, ‘You need to be a shooter,’ and I was like, ‘It’s that time right now. I have to step, I have to take this,’” Diemling said. “The bench went crazy and that’s nice when everyone is feeling it and getting excited. You know the momentum is our way.”
Thunder Basin, which struggled from behind the arc for the majority of the game, used one more big triple to turn the tide in overtime. Natrona had jumped out to a 63-60 lead, but Payton McGrath took her turn making a clutch shot.
Senior Marissa Jordan drove into the lane and kicked it out to McGrath. She had a defender in close proximity but nailed the high-arcing shot to tie the game and spark the game-winning run.
“I know my team sometimes depends on me to step up and hit that 3 or step up and hit free throws,” McGrath said. “Right away as I let it go, I was like, ‘This is going in, this is going in. We’re going to win this thing.’”
Kinsley Larson and Hladky both stole the ball and scored layups on the next two possessions to make it seven straight points in 24 seconds. The Bolts outscored Natrona 11-3 in the final 1:50, despite only shooting 4-of-10 from the free throw line during that stretch.
Thunder Basin had to fend off Natrona County without two of its biggest inside players, Molly Strub and Sydney Solem. The Fillies’ size inside didn’t hurt TBHS too much until that 16-3 run in the fourth.
During regulation, TBHS only trailed for a little over a minute to start the first quarter and for the final 2:45 of the fourth. It all came down to clutch shooting.
“Some of our girls have ice in their veins. They really do,” Lutgen said. “Breckyn’s hit those shots before, Payton’s hit those shots before, but that’s the first time Brady’s been put in that position.”
Leading the way in scoring for TBHS was junior Gabby Drube with 17. She carried the scoring load during the second and third quarters with 13 points. Hladky had another useful game off the bench, scoring 13 points to go with multiple steals.
