The Gillette Wild junior hockey team won its 42nd and 43rd game of the year during this weekend’s playoff series with the Bozeman Icedogs.
The Wild beat Bozeman 4-1 on the road and 6-2 at home to complete a two-game sweep in the first round of the Fraser Cup Playoffs. Gillette continues to build on its record-breaking season and added one more historic feat to the collection this weekend.
Saturday’s 6-2 win over the Icedogs sealed the first playoff series win for the Wild in the team’s 11-year history. The team’s 43rd win is also a program record, beating out the old record 36 wins set in 2016-17.
“I feel phenomenal,” second-year coach Ethan Hayes said after Friday’s win. “I’m super proud and extremely happy. It just feels super good right now.”
Gillette clinched its spot in the Frontier Division Finals this week. The Wild, who went into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed with a 41-4-2 regular season record, will play No. 1 seed Helena in a best-of-three series.
The winner between Gillette and Helena will advance to the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament later this month.
Making program history
The Wild went into this season with high expectations. The team had 10 ’01s, which are players playing in their last year of eligibility for junior hockey.
Having that kind of maturity and experience return back to this year’s roster has led the team to its best season playing in Gillette. But it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the home fans, forward Isaac Young said.
“It’s been awesome,” Young said. “Last year I was out here a little bit and there wasn’t nearly as many fans. We’ve had over 1,000 fans in here many times this year and it’s been loud and electric the whole time.”
Along with collecting a program-best 43 wins so far, the Wild broke its attendance record inside Spirit Hall Ice Arena earlier this season.
But Gillette isn’t focusing on the records and accomplishments just yet. The Wild want to make the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament for the first time this week.
The Wild will host Helena at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena. Gillette and Helena will then travel to Montana for game two at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Game three will also be in Helena at 7:05 p.m. Saturday if necessary.
Helena won the regular season series with Gillette 4-2. But the Wild are the only team in the Frontier Division to beat the Bighorns this year.
“It’s going to be super important to play with confidence,” Young said. “If you’re playing scared, you don’t stand a chance. We have to play loose and we have to play confident. Great things will happen that way.”
