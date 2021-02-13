The Campbell County High School girls basketball team dropped a tough game to Cheyenne East 60-49 on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Camels (7-7) struggled to score points in the first quarter, with the Thunderbirds taking a 21-11 lead into the second quarter. Down 34-28 going into halftime, Campbell County responded by outscoring East 15-3 in the third quarter to take a six point lead into the final period.
There, the Thunderbirds outplayed the Camels by starting the quarter with a 12-0 run and eventually taking a 10 point lead. Campbell County was outscored 23-6 in the fourth quarter to close the game out.
Cheyenne East came into the game ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings. The Thunderbirds shot 22-52 (42%) from the field including 6-11 (54%) from 3-point range while Campbell County shot 18-43 (41%) from the field and 9-19 (47%) from beyond the arc.
Leading in scoring for the Camels was senior Liv Castellanos with 10 points, who also had six rebounds and four assists. Behind Castellanos was Madison Robertson with nine points, Millie Riss with eight, Shaelea Milliron with seven and Sydnee Streitz with five.
Campbell County will return to the court next weekend with two crucial conference games against Sheridan and Kelly Walsh. The Camels will host Sheridan at 6 p.m. Friday before traveling to Casper to play the Trojans at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.