The Campbell County High School boys basketball team used a huge third quarter to upset the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A Friday night, beating Sheridan 74-69 at home for senior night.
The Camels went into the weekend ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings. The two teams came out of the first quarter tied 20-20 before Campbell County went into the locker room at halftime with a 39-35 lead.
The Camels came alive in the second half, outscoring the Broncs 20-8 in the third quarter to take a 59-43 lead into the final period. Sheridan was able to make a handful of crucial baskets late to stay in the game, but Campbell County was able to ice the game at the free throw line to hold the Broncs off.
Senior Luke Hladky led the way in scoring for the Camels with 37 points. Behind Hladky was Austin Robertson with 12 and Jefferson Neary with 11.
For the Broncs, Sam Lecholat scored 34 points led the team with 34 points.
Before the game, Hladky, Robertson, Neary, Tanner Lemm, Gabe Gibson and Isaac Mason were honored as the six seniors playing in their last season at Campbell County.
The win brings the Camels record to 9-6 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. Campbell County will bring the momentum from Friday's win into a second conference matchup this weekend as the Camels travel to Casper to face Kelly Walsh at 2 p.m. Saturday.
