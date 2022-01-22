The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team lost its first conference game of the season with a 67-56 loss to rival Sheridan on the road Saturday night.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings while the Broncs were ranked No. 3. Saturday's game featured two of the most fast-paced and high-scoring offenses in Class 4A.
Thunder Basin led 17-16 after the first quarter but the Broncs were able to inch ahead in the second to take a 34-25 lead going into halftime. In the second half, Sheridan's lead grew to 13 points by the end of the third quarter.
The Bolts made a handful of runs late in the game to get within striking distance but Sheridan was able to hold off Thunder Basin in the fourth quarter to move to 11-0 on the season.
Senior Deegan Williams led the Bolts in scoring with 20 points, followed by senior Ethan Cox with 10, senior Ryan Baker with eight and sophomore Bodie Williams with six.
The Bolts fall to 10-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. Thunder Basin will return to the court with a big crosstown rivalry game with Campbell County on Friday.
The Bolts and Camels will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at CCHS.
