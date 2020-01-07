The Gillette Wild junior hockey squad was swept in the first weekend series back from holiday break against the top-ranked Frontier Division team, Great Falls (Montana) Americans.
The visiting Americans (25-3 overall) defeated the Wild (15-17) Friday 6-1, and then they defeated Gillette again 5-3 in Saturday’s game to complete the sweep at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette.
In Friday’s game, Gillette was out shot 61-28, leading to six goals for Great Falls. Wild defender Pablo Palos of Dallas, Texas, scored the Wild’s only goal in the second period off assists from Jacob Sundgren and Hunter Beckett.
Gillette goaltender Shane Phillips saved 23 of 26 shots in the first period, and then Brad Muzzarelli played the next two periods, saving 32 of the 35 shots on net.
Great Falls’ forward Brody Boyce led the Americans with two goals.
In the series finale, Wild defender and captain Mason Hoffman of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, scored a power play goal in the first 3 minutes of the second period to give the Wild a 1-0 lead. He was assisted by forward Tyler Kaminski.
The Americans tied it with a goal 7 minutes later by forward Bryson Fletcher. Then Gillette’s Austin Newson, a Gillette native who recently returned to the team after playing 42 games last season, scored to make it 2-1 late in the first period on the power play. He got the assist from Jacob Kaminski.
The Americans responded with three goals in the first 10 minutes of the third period. Wild forward Declan Young scored once to make it 4-3, but the Americans notched an empty-net goal with 8 seconds to go in the game to seal a 5-3 victory.
Phillips was in the net for the Wild and saved 38 of 42 shots on goal. The Wild notched 39 shots on net.
With the loss, the Wild have lost nine of their last 10 games. They fell to under .500 after Friday’s loss, the first time since the first game of the season that they have been under .500 in overall record.
The Frontier Division continues to be top heavy as the top three teams — Great Falls, Bozeman (Montana) and Sheridan — have combined for 14 losses this season. The other five teams in the division — Gillette, Yellowstone, Missoula, Helena and Butte (Montana) — have at least 17 losses each.
The Wild return to the ice Friday and Saturday against the Yellowstone Quake (11-18) at Victor J. Riley Arena in Cody.
